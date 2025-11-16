National Football League
Are They Playoff Bound? 'NFL Sunday Kickoff' Talks 4 Key AFC Teams

Updated Nov. 16, 2025 12:15 p.m. ET
The AFC playoff picture is starting to become packed, so the "NFC Sunday Kickoff" crew broke down four hopefuls.

The AFC North is where the most intrigue lies, with the Ravens getting healthy and Joe Burrow seemingly poised to return soon. Baltimore is the favorite to win the division, but Pittsburgh and Cincinnati could make things interesting.

Here's what Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman thought about four key AFC teams to watch down the stretch:

Baltimore Ravens

Woodson: "I think it's going to be a bumpy rest of the season. They're still not able to get to the quarterback. I think they only have 12 sacks on the season. 

"But I'm optimistic about them because of one guy, the quarterback. Lamar Jackson is back. Lamar Jackson is healthy. 

"… In terms of who they're playing going forward, they've got five division games left against teams that are relying on old quarterbacks — Pittsburgh, Cincinnati — and the Cleveland Browns have a great defense, but they can't put points on the board. So, I think they make a historic run the rest of this season to make the playoffs and win that division."

Los Angeles Chargers

Edelman: "I think their future looks muddy. They've gotta rely on Justin Herbert and their defense with Jesse Minter at the helm of that thing. Herbert, he's third in passing, but he's also third in sacks. The defense is third in total defense. Without the offensive line, without Joe Alt, without Rashawn Slater all year, it's going to be a lot of makeshift offensive line, and you can't establish that run game. 

"They're going to get healthy at the running back position. It's just going to be a lot of makeshift, muddy games where Justin Herbert is going to have to be that large guy to get yards."

Pittsburgh Steelers

Woodson: "They're as good as they can get right now at 5-4. 

"The problem with the Steelers is that they have Aaron Rodgers, my old friend, but he's an old quarterback. He can't carry the team like he used to. They thought when he came in that he would move the chains, pick up first downs, keep the game close, let the defense come in and close the game out. The defense hasn't played well and they can't run the ball. They brought him in to be a piece to help them get over the top, not to be the main piece."

Cincinnati Bengals

Edelman: "I think it's going to be a rough future for the Bengals. Look, Joe Burrow coming into this building is not going to do much different than what Joe Flacco's done. Flacco's scored 30 points and lost two games.

"Joe Burrow might be Superman walking through that door, but his kryptonite is that defense. I've got a little advice for those Cincinnati fans: Go to CVS right now and get yourself a really good deal to help you with those restless nights and get that sleep."

