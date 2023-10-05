National Football League NFL, sports world mourns loss of Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus Published Oct. 5, 2023 8:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dick Butkus, the Chicago Bears legend widely regarded as one of the greatest linebackers to ever play the sport of football, died Wednesday at 80 years old, the Bears and Butkus family announced.

[ Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80 ]

Butkus was not only one of the most revered and respected legends of the NFL, he also had a career in entertainment and remained a popular figure around the Bears franchise, even drawing laughs for his hilariously unfiltered social media posts.

Tributes poured in on social media after the news of Butkus' death. The Washington Commanders, who hosted the Bears on Thursday Night Football, also tweeted their condolences and held a moment of silence in his honor before the game kicked off. The Packers, the Bears' longtime rival who Butkus still loved to troll on social media even though his nephew works for Green Bay as an assistant coach, also sent their condolences.

The final NFL game Butkus attended was the Week 1 Packers win over the Bears at Soldier field, where it was a family affair.

Others from around the NFL and in Chicago sent in their condolences as well, as did the University of Illinois, where he was also a legend on the Fighting Illini.

