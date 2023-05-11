National Football League
NFL season kicks off with Chiefs-Lions; Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut on MNF
NFL season kicks off with Chiefs-Lions; Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut on MNF

Published May. 11, 2023 11:29 a.m. ET

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 to kick off the 2023 NFL season.

And NFL fans will get their first look at star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform when New York faces the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 11, according to early details released Thursday on this year’s NFL schedule.

The NFL will release the full schedule on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season when they spend back-to-back weeks in London this year.

The Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and visit the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Jaguars were set to play two designated home games in London in 2020 but the pandemic canceled those plans.

The NFL also announced dates for three other international games. The Tennessee Titans will host the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 15. The Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5. The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12, also in Frankfurt.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

