NFL schedule release: Five key factors that players and coaches look for

There is nothing like the anticipation of the NFL schedule release. Although coaches, players and executives have known their opponents since the end of the 2022 season, the league does not reveal the path to the Lombardi Trophy until mid-May.

With the full schedule being released Thursday night, I wanted to share some insight and perspective on how players and coaches assess the schedule and what they look for when they finally get their hands on the regular-season slate.

When is the bye week?

Every head coach in the league immediately searches the schedule to see when the mandatory break falls on the calendar. The positioning of the bye week dictates how coaches will set up their practice schedules, installation plans and load management calendars to put their respective teams in a position to play their best football heading down the stretch. Ideally, the bye week hits in Week 9 or Week 10 to split the regular season in half and to ensure the team avoids a lengthy grind to start or finish the season. In addition, the positioning of the bye impacts how coaches will allocate their 14 padded practices throughout the year.

From a player development perspective, the bye week provides some teams with a target date for some young players to crack the rotation as potential contributors. Given how some coaches prefer to make quarterback changes heading into the bye week due to the extra practice days, the mandatory off week is the perfect time to plug a young QB into the lineup.

For players, the bye week is the break that enables them to rest and recharge for the playoff push. The positioning of the bye enables players to properly plan for the marathon-like grind of the season to ensure they are ready to perform at their best when the intensity rises heading into the stretch run.

How many prime-time games are on schedule?

No matter their age or level of experience, players love playing in prime-time games due to the extra attention on marquee broadcasts. Whether it is the Monday Night Football matchup or a Thursday, Saturday or Sunday showcase game, most players want to play on the biggest stages to impress their peers, family and friends. With all eyes on each primetime game this season, players know that a big performance in a marquee game can help them earn the respect of their peers while also securing votes on Pro Bowl ballots and All-Pro lists.

For coaches, the slotting of prime-time games leads to changes in the preparation process as they prepare for the short weeks and/or "mini" bye weeks that come with playing on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays. In addition, the positioning of prime-time games can lead to a series of games in a short span that forces coaches to rearrange their practice schedules to handle a rigorous stretch that could make or break the team's season.

Last season, the Jaguars won three games in 11 days down the stretch to creep back into playoff contention in the final month of the season. With careful planning and preparation, Doug Pederson helped his Jaguars find their identity and build the momentum that enabled them to steal the division and make a little noise in the postseason tournament.

How is the stretch run?

In an ultra-competitive league, coaches and players know the best teams play their best football over the season's final month. As teams attempt to build momentum for playoff runs, they understand the importance of winning meaningful games in November and December as the playoff races heat up after the bye weeks.

With that in mind, coaches pay close attention to which opponents are on the schedule for the stretch run and where those key games are played. Although coaches will publicly promote an "Anybody, Anytime, Anywhere" philosophy, the astute coaches know when and where you play matters in this league. Playing the likes of Buffalo, Green Bay and Cincinnati differs in December from September, and you must plan accordingly. From the weather to the style of play, the subtle difference in facing cold-weather teams down the stretch could force coaches to work on alternative game plans during training camp to prepare for situations and circumstances.

Players and coaches will also take a peek at the final month or so of the season to see if there are some chances for the team to build some momentum against weaker opponents heading into the postseason. While there are no "easy" wins on the schedule, all teams are not created equal, and reeling off a few wins in November/December could make a difference in making the playoffs or securing a top seed in the tournament.

What are the "measuring stick" games?

Every coach designates a few games on the schedule as "measuring stick" contests due to the opponent's stature as an elite team in the league. These contests give coaches an idea of where the team sits in the league's pecking order while also revealing the strengths and weaknesses of the squad.

For aspiring playoff teams in particular, these matchups against the "elites" can serve as a confidence booster as the players and coaches view their performance as a litmus test that reveals their legitimacy as contenders. Although winning is the ultimate goal, the performance provides everyone with a little clarity on the gap between the good and great teams in this league.

Moreover, "measuring stick" games enable coaches to assess their team's progress at various points of the season to determine if the squad is trending in the right direction based on the long-term plan.

When are the division games?

Although teams rarely hang banners for division championships, coaches frequently make winning the division the No. 1 goal of the team in training camp. As the division champ, the team automatically earns a playoff berth and is guaranteed a home game in the wild-card round.

Given the importance of winning the division and associated perks, coaches want to know when those battles fall on the calendar and if there are any quirks to the "home-and-home" schedule with divisional foes. In addition, coaches want to see how many divisional opponents are included in the stretch run, given the familiarity and increased intensity of those games.

With the divisional contests carrying so much significance, coaches will quickly circle their rivalry games on the calendar as they finalize their preparation plans for the season.

