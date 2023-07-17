National Football League NFL running backs defend Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs amid contract talks Published Jul. 17, 2023 8:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The running back position has been the most widely discussed during this year's NFL offseason, and that talk has only ramped up this week, as marquee names like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs failed to sign franchise tenders with their respective teams by the 4 p.m. ET deadline Monday.

Neither player is expected to report to training camp when it begins later this month, according to multiple reports, and it's unclear whether either will report to their respective squad at all.

The reason is simple: They want a new long-term deal.

And both of these players in particular have shown that they're willing to fight for what they feel is rightfully deserved.

Barkley, Jacobs and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard were all franchise tagged to one-year deals this offseason, and while Pollard signed his deal Monday, Barkley and Jacobs haven't followed suit. This essentially forces both players to play the upcoming 2023 season on the $10.091 million franchise tag, unless they choose to sit out the season.

What's more, several running backs from around the NFL took to social media Monday to voice their discontent with how players in their position have been treated recently in today's game.

It started with a tweet from an NFL scout, who suggested that teams continue to recycle through running backs.

This set off a string of responses from backs around the league, including the likes of San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey and Tennessee's Derrick Henry.

They weren't the only ones to voice their opinions.

Pittsburgh's Najee Harris, Los Angeles' Austin Ekeler and Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor all chimed in as well.

