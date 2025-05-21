National Football League NFL to reward its 'unsung heroes' with an OL Protector of the Year Award Published May. 21, 2025 10:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Offensive linemen may get acknowledged and credited by their teammates and coaches, but they don't often receive recognition from the external NFL community and have never won individual accolades for their efforts.

In 2025, that will change. The NFL introduced the Protector of the Year Award at the league's spring meeting on Wednesday. It will be given to the best offensive lineman each season and handed out at the annual NFL Honors event, alongside the Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and many other prestigious achievements.

"We might not have all the fancy stats or end up on a highlight reel every week," Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins said. "But without us, there's no rushing titles, passing titles, or touchdowns."

Josh Allen, the MVP of the 2024 NFL season, would likely agree with his blindside protector. In fact, Dawkins presented Allen with the award in February and was thanked by him.

"D-Dawk, thank you for presenting — I really appreciate it," Allen said. "I know this is an individual award and it says 'most valuable player' on it, but I think it's derived from team success ... and I love my team."

Allen was sacked a career-low 14 times, and his ability to stay upright was key to the Bills going 13-4 and winning the AFC East. Many NFL teams and front offices, like the Bills, believe the key to success is building from the trenches out. The three teams ranked right behind the Bills in sacks allowed in 2024 — the Green Bay Packers (22), the Baltimore Ravens (24) and the Denver Broncos (24) — also made the playoffs.

Running backs like Saquon Barkley experienced the difference a sturdy offensive line can make as he ran for a career-best 2,005 yards and 5.8 yards per carry in his first season behind the Philadelphia Eagles' unit.

Andrew Whitworth, a former NFL offensive tackle who won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, also showed support for the new award.

Whitworth will have a say in who wins the Protector of the Year Award as he will be part of a larger panel that includes LeCharles Bentley, Jason Kelce, Shaun O'Hara, Orlando Pace and Will Shields. Those six former linemen will decide the winner based on five different criteria: skill metrics based on stats, impact on team success, leadership, durability and strength of opponent.

The panel will review stats related to these criteria, determine their top five nominees and then select one winner from that shortlist.

"It is time to give the true athletes a chance to show their skills," Shields, a Hall of Fame guard who played 14 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, said. "Get ready for the big guys to have a great season!"

