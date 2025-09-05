Mike Pereira and Moose Johnston's NFL Replay Review Cheat Sheet for 2025
The tentacles of instant replay are growing and will be affecting the NFL more this season.
Starting this season, replay is going to be used to help confirm or overturn flags that are thrown on the field. Some can be challenged by coaches, but others can only be looked at if the replay booth decides it's necessary.
Here's a breakdown of how replay review has been expanded heading into the 2025 season.
RELATED: MIKE PEREIRA EXPLAINS 2025 NFL RULE CHANGES
Information below provided by the NFL.
Penalties That Replay Can Confirm Through Review or Assist
The above penalties can also be challenged by coaches.
- Defense too many men on the field
- Offense too many men on the field
- Illegal forward handoff
- Illegal forward pass
- Illegal punt
- Illegal touching of a kick
- Illegal touching of a pass
- Landing zone
- Kickoff out of bounds
Referee Ron Torbert and other NFL officials will get more help from the replay booth, beginning with the 2025 regular season. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Flags Replay Can Pickup Through Assist/Review
Coaches can challenge reviewable aspects of these penalties.
- Defensive pass interference (whether the ball was tipped)
- Defense too many on the field
- Offense too many on the field
- Illegal forward handoff
- Illegal forward pass
- Illegal touching of a kick
- Illegal touching of a pass
- Kickoff out of bounds
- Landing zone
- Offensive pass interference (whether the ball was tipped)
- Offensive pass interference (spot of foul)
- Defensive pass interference (spot of foul)
Flags Replay Can Pick up Only Through Assist
The following penalties cannot be challenged by coaches.
- Ineligible downfield kick
- Ineligible downfield player (on a pass play)
- Roughing the passer (hits to the head or neck area)
- Unnecessary roughness (on plays on the sideline)
- Illegal contact
- Intentional grounding
- Tripping
- Facemask
- Unnecssary roughness (on hits to the head or neck area)
- Horse collar
Horse collar tackles will be reviewable in the NFL starting in 2025. (Mike Christy/Getty Images)
Replay Booth Jurisdiction Only for a Review
These fouls cannot be challenged by coaches, and all reviews will come from the replay booth.
- All try attempts
- Disqualifications
- Fourth down failure to convert
- Overtime
- Scoring plays
- Turnovers
- Last 2 minutes of a half
Coaches Challenge
A coach can challenge the following as long as it isn’t listed in any of the lists above.
- Plays involving possession
- Plays involving touching of the ground or ball
- Played governed by:The goal lineThe boundary lineThe line of scrimmageThe line to gain
- The goal line
- The boundary line
- The line of scrimmage
- The line to gain
- Number of players on the field
- Game administrationPenalty enforcementProper downSpot of a foulStatus of the game clock
- Penalty enforcement
- Proper down
- Spot of a foul
- Status of the game clock
- Ball touching a foreign object
- Direction of a pass
- Unsuccessful FG attempt
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NFL Week 1 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
2025 NFL Power Rankings: How Do All 32 Teams Stack Up Heading Into Week 1?
2025-26 Super Bowl Predictions: Experts Pick Who Will Play in and Win SB LX
-
2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Week 1 Availability in Doubt
Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds: 'Wiseguys Aren’t Betting Philly at Bad Numbers'
2025 NFL Midweek Betting Report: 'Action is Pouring in Like a Playoff Weekend'
-
Micah Parsons' Agent Disputes Jerry Jones' Offer Claims After Cowboys Trade
QB Stock Market: Projecting How All 32 Starters Will Fare In 2025
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
-
2025 NFL Week 1 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
2025 NFL Power Rankings: How Do All 32 Teams Stack Up Heading Into Week 1?
2025-26 Super Bowl Predictions: Experts Pick Who Will Play in and Win SB LX
-
2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Week 1 Availability in Doubt
Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds: 'Wiseguys Aren’t Betting Philly at Bad Numbers'
2025 NFL Midweek Betting Report: 'Action is Pouring in Like a Playoff Weekend'
-
Micah Parsons' Agent Disputes Jerry Jones' Offer Claims After Cowboys Trade
QB Stock Market: Projecting How All 32 Starters Will Fare In 2025
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028