National Football League Mike Pereira and Moose Johnston's NFL Replay Review Cheat Sheet for 2025 Updated Sep. 5, 2025 5:53 p.m. ET

The tentacles of instant replay are growing and will be affecting the NFL more this season.

Starting this season, replay is going to be used to help confirm or overturn flags that are thrown on the field. Some can be challenged by coaches, but others can only be looked at if the replay booth decides it's necessary.

Here's a breakdown of how replay review has been expanded heading into the 2025 season.

Information below provided by the NFL.

Penalties That Replay Can Confirm Through Review or Assist

The above penalties can also be challenged by coaches.

Defense too many men on the field

Offense too many men on the field

Illegal forward handoff

Illegal forward pass

Illegal punt

Illegal touching of a kick

Illegal touching of a pass

Landing zone

Kickoff out of bounds

Referee Ron Torbert and other NFL officials will get more help from the replay booth, beginning with the 2025 regular season. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Flags Replay Can Pickup Through Assist/Review

Coaches can challenge reviewable aspects of these penalties.

Defensive pass interference (whether the ball was tipped)

Defense too many on the field

Offense too many on the field

Illegal forward handoff

Illegal forward pass

Illegal touching of a kick

Illegal touching of a pass

Kickoff out of bounds

Landing zone

Offensive pass interference (whether the ball was tipped)

Offensive pass interference (spot of foul)

Defensive pass interference (spot of foul)

Flags Replay Can Pick up Only Through Assist

The following penalties cannot be challenged by coaches.

Ineligible downfield kick

Ineligible downfield player (on a pass play)

Roughing the passer (hits to the head or neck area)

Unnecessary roughness (on plays on the sideline)

Illegal contact

Intentional grounding

Tripping

Facemask

Unnecssary roughness (on hits to the head or neck area)

Horse collar

Horse collar tackles will be reviewable in the NFL starting in 2025. (Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Replay Booth Jurisdiction Only for a Review

These fouls cannot be challenged by coaches, and all reviews will come from the replay booth.

All try attempts

Disqualifications

Fourth down failure to convert

Overtime

Scoring plays

Turnovers

Last 2 minutes of a half

Coaches Challenge

A coach can challenge the following as long as it isn’t listed in any of the lists above.

Plays involving possession

Plays involving touching of the ground or ball

Played governed by:The goal lineThe boundary lineThe line of scrimmageThe line to gain

The goal line

The boundary line

The line of scrimmage

The line to gain

Number of players on the field

Game administrationPenalty enforcementProper downSpot of a foulStatus of the game clock

Penalty enforcement

Proper down

Spot of a foul

Status of the game clock

Ball touching a foreign object

Direction of a pass

Unsuccessful FG attempt

