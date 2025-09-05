National Football League
Mike Pereira and Moose Johnston's NFL Replay Review Cheat Sheet for 2025
Mike Pereira and Moose Johnston's NFL Replay Review Cheat Sheet for 2025

Updated Sep. 5, 2025 5:53 p.m. ET
Mike Pereira
Mike Pereira
NFL & College Football Rules Expert
Daryl Johnston
Daryl Johnston
Analyst, FOX NFL

The tentacles of instant replay are growing and will be affecting the NFL more this season.

Starting this season, replay is going to be used to help confirm or overturn flags that are thrown on the field. Some can be challenged by coaches, but others can only be looked at if the replay booth decides it's necessary.

Here's a breakdown of how replay review has been expanded heading into the 2025 season.

Information below provided by the NFL.

Penalties That Replay Can Confirm Through Review or Assist

The above penalties can also be challenged by coaches.

  • Defense too many men on the field
  • Offense too many men on the field
  • Illegal forward handoff
  • Illegal forward pass
  • Illegal punt
  • Illegal touching of a kick
  • Illegal touching of a pass
  • Landing zone
  • Kickoff out of bounds

Referee Ron Torbert and other NFL officials will get more help from the replay booth, beginning with the 2025 regular season. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Flags Replay Can Pickup Through Assist/Review

Coaches can challenge reviewable aspects of these penalties.

  • Defensive pass interference (whether the ball was tipped)
  • Defense too many on the field
  • Offense too many on the field
  • Illegal forward handoff
  • Illegal forward pass
  • Illegal touching of a kick
  • Illegal touching of a pass
  • Kickoff out of bounds
  • Landing zone
  • Offensive pass interference (whether the ball was tipped)
  • Offensive pass interference (spot of foul)
  • Defensive pass interference (spot of foul)
Flags Replay Can Pick up Only Through Assist

The following penalties cannot be challenged by coaches.

  • Ineligible downfield kick
  • Ineligible downfield player (on a pass play)
  • Roughing the passer (hits to the head or neck area)
  • Unnecessary roughness (on plays on the sideline)
  • Illegal contact
  • Intentional grounding
  • Tripping
  • Facemask
  • Unnecssary roughness (on hits to the head or neck area)
  • Horse collar

Horse collar tackles will be reviewable in the NFL starting in 2025. (Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Replay Booth Jurisdiction Only for a Review

These fouls cannot be challenged by coaches, and all reviews will come from the replay booth.

  • All try attempts
  • Disqualifications
  • Fourth down failure to convert
  • Overtime
  • Scoring plays
  • Turnovers
  • Last 2 minutes of a half

Coaches Challenge

A coach can challenge the following as long as it isn’t listed in any of the lists above.

  • Plays involving possession
  • Plays involving touching of the ground or ball
  • Played governed by:The goal lineThe boundary lineThe line of scrimmageThe line to gain
  • The goal line
  • The boundary line
  • The line of scrimmage
  • The line to gain
  • Number of players on the field
  • Game administrationPenalty enforcementProper downSpot of a foulStatus of the game clock
  • Penalty enforcement
  • Proper down
  • Spot of a foul
  • Status of the game clock
  • Ball touching a foreign object
  • Direction of a pass
  • Unsuccessful FG attempt

