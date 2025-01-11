National Football League Chargers vs. Texans takeaways: C.J. Stroud gives Houston puncher's chance Published Jan. 11, 2025 9:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the first game of the NFL postseason, the Houston Texans became the first team to move on, earning a 32-12 wild-card victory over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

With the win, the Texans advanced to the AFC divisional round for a second straight season, while the Chargers continued their losing ways in the postseason.

Here's a look at the top takeaways for each team.

Texans: For the first time since early in the regular season, C.J. Stroud played like a quarterback who can lead the Texans on a deep playoff run. Stroud had suffered through a sophomore slump after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. Protection was part of the problem. Stroud was sacked 52 times in 2024 after getting sacked just 38 times last season. He also struggled to protect the football, finishing with 12 interceptions this season after posting just five picks his rookie year.

In a runaway win over the hard-luck Chargers on Saturday, however, Stroud looked poised and in command of Houston's offense. He finished 22-of-33 for 282 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. With the victory, Stroud became just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game in each of his first two seasons.

Stroud was most effective when targeting the middle of the field. According to Next Gen Stats, he finished 13-of-16 for 223 yards and a score on in-breaking routes. Stroud's 13-yard pass for a score to Nico Collins was the receiver's ninth touchdown on an in-breaker since 2023, tied for fourth in the league.

Stroud and the Texans got balance on offense with running back Joe Mixon finishing with 119 scrimmage yards and a score. And defensively, the Texans forced four turnovers, deflected a punt, blocked an extra point that D'Angelo Ross returned for two points, notched four sacks and nine quarterback hits.

It was a dominant performance by DeMeco Ryans' team, and what he should be most pleased with is the performance of his quarterback. In a conference that features MVP contenders Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson — along with the reigning Super Bowl MVP and the best player in the game in Patrick Mahomes — Stroud's sparkling effort against the Chargers shows that the Texans have a puncher's chance against the best teams in the AFC. Of course, that's if the Ohio State product can duplicate his performance on the road in likely frigid conditions.

"Our best player stepped up and made big plays when we needed to win this game," Ryans said. "None other than C.J. I just want to make sure he gets the love he deserves."

Chargers: There's no sugarcoating it: Justin Herbert had one of the worst performances of his NFL career at absolutely the worst time, leading to the Chargers circling the drain in yet another playoff game. Herbert finished 14-of-32 for 242 yards, with a touchdown and four interceptions, including one returned for a score. Herbert's four interceptions were more than the three he had in 16 games during the regular season.

Considered one of the most talented throwers in the NFL, Herbert is now 0-2 in the postseason. While new head coach Jim Harbaugh led the Chargers to an 11-6 regular-season record, he could not overcome their miserable postseason history. Yes, Herbert played badly, but it's not all on him. Before the season, the Chargers moved on from top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and failed to replace them with similar talent. Instead, Harbaugh focused on improving the offensive and defensive lines in his first year with the team.

This offseason, he must turn his attention to securing more playmakers on the perimeter to help Herbert push the ball downfield.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

