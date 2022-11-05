National Football League NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Ravens-Saints, pick just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens head to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints in a Week 9 matchup.

The Ravens are fresh off a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Saints demolished the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-0.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Ravens-Saints game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Ravens at Saints (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -1.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Saints +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Let’s keep this simple and not over think it. The Ravens with Lamar Jackson at quarterback have been outstanding in the first half – Lamar Jackson is covering 65% of his games in the first half as the Ravens quarterback.

With the Ravens struggling to finish games this season with at least three games they’ve blown after being up double digits, this is the way to go. Also, an opportunity to fade the Saints after a shutout performance against the Raiders is the way to go.

PICK: Ravens first-half moneyline (-133 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $17.52 total) to lead at halftime

