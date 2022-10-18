National Football League NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Lions-Cowboys, pick 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Detroit Lions head to Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 7 matchup.

The Cowboys are coming off a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Lions had a bye week.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Cowboys — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Eagles remain undefeated after stopping Cooper Rush, Cowboys in Philly | UNDISPUTED Skip Bayless discusses the biggest reasons his Cowboys lost to their NFC East rival.

RELATED: Week 7 lines, odds

Lions at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Lions +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Dan Campbell off the bye!

The Lions laid a giant egg in Foxboro two Sundays ago [a 29-0 loss] and they needed the week off more than most. Detroit’s injury report has been loaded with big names for a while now, and, by all accounts, they’re getting healthy.

I expect D’Andre Swift to return and Amon-Ra St. Brown to be much more effective than he was against the Patriots. The Lions’ offense is dangerous when they’re healthy and things are looking up for this weekend.

Assuming Dak Prescott returns for the Cowboys, I like that the books are giving us a full touchdown in this spot. It’ll surely take Prescott time to acclimate to game speed.

PICK: Lions (+7 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more