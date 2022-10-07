National Football League NFL odds Week 5: Lines, picks for every game 16 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Want proof of how competitive the NFL is?

After four weeks, there's just one undefeated team remaining (the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles) and one winless team (the 0-3-1 Houston Texans). That means 30 of the 32 teams are either 3-1, 2-2 or 1-3 (pending the outcome of the Monday Night Football game).

And the only undefeated team against the spread after four weeks? The Atlanta Falcons!

Week 5 offers many great matchups, so let's dive in.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 5 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Colts at Broncos (8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Colts +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Giants at. Packers @ London (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Packers -7.5 (Packers to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Packers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Giants +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -14 (Bills favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Bills -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Steelers +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers at Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Browns +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bears at Vikings (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -7 (Vikings favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Bears +225 to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Lions at Patriots (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Lions +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks at Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Saints -5.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Saints -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Seahawks +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins at Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -3 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Jets +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Falcons at Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -9 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Falcons +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Titans at Commanders (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Titans -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Commanders +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texans at Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -7 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Texans +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ers at Panthers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Panthers +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys at Rams (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Rams -5.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Rams -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Cowboys +190 to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Eagles at Cardinals (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -5.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Cardinals +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bengals at Ravens (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Bengals +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Raiders at Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -7.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Raiders +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

