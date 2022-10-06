National Football League
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Giants-Packers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Giants-Packers, pick

1 day ago

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers resume their longtime rivalry Sunday, but with a twist.

The teams (both 3-1) will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL's 32nd game in London, but it's the first matchup between teams with winning records. The Giants have gone 2-0 in London while this will be the Packers' first game there. 

The Packers lead the all-time series — which dates to 1928 — 34-26-2, winning the past three contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Giants-Packers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Jones' injury history a factor for Giants

Giants vs. Packers @ London (9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Packers -7.5 (Packers to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Packers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Giants +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:30 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Green Bay Packers
GB

Are Packers legit contenders with 3-1 start after OT win vs. Patriots? | THE HERD

Are Packers legit contenders with 3-1 start after OT win vs. Patriots? | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd says not so fast and breaks down he 'does not see Green Bay' as a Top 10 team.

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones appears to be on track to start this contest in London on Sunday morning against the Packers. And while I do not have any faith the Giants will win this game, I do think they are pesky enough to cover this spread. 

With a heathy Saquon Barkley, combined with Daniel Jones' ability to run, the Giants have the seventh-highest efficiency rushing attack. They are playing a Packers defense that is 28th in run defense. If the Giants continue to find innovative ways to get their rushing attack into spots for success, I think they can control the clock and keep it close. 

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is guiding an offense that is still trying to find its way with new receivers and an offensive line working its way back from injuries. The Packers are averaging fewer points and passing yards while allowing more sacks per game this season than they did over the first three years under Matt LaFleur. 

The Giants defense is ranked second on third down and in the red zone. It would be fair to question these rankings since they haven't exactly faced the toughest quarterbacks in the first four weeks in Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield, Cooper Rush and Justin Fields. So yes, Aaron Rodgers is by far the best quarterback they will have faced all season. But Rodgers has not played well. 

Lastly, Daniel Jones has been excellent against the spread (ATS) away from home, going 13-6. I’ll take the Giants to cover.

PICK: Giants (+7.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points (or win outright) 

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Has Russell Wilson lost his 'superpower' in Denver?
National Football League

Has Russell Wilson lost his 'superpower' in Denver?

55 mins ago
NFL and college football odds: Best bets for Michigan-Indiana, Bears-Vikings
National Football League

NFL and college football odds: Best bets for Michigan-Indiana, Bears-Vikings

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Cowboys-Rams
National Football League

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Cowboys-Rams

1 hour ago
Tyreek Hill can prove he’s the centerpiece of Dolphins offense, not the QB
National Football League

Tyreek Hill can prove he’s the centerpiece of Dolphins offense, not the QB

1 hour ago
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
National Football League

NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes