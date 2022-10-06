National Football League NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Giants-Packers, pick 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers resume their longtime rivalry Sunday, but with a twist.

The teams (both 3-1) will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL's 32nd game in London, but it's the first matchup between teams with winning records. The Giants have gone 2-0 in London while this will be the Packers' first game there.

The Packers lead the all-time series — which dates to 1928 — 34-26-2, winning the past three contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Giants-Packers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Giants vs. Packers @ London (9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Packers -7.5 (Packers to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Packers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Giants +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Are Packers legit contenders with 3-1 start after OT win vs. Patriots? | THE HERD Colin Cowherd says not so fast and breaks down he 'does not see Green Bay' as a Top 10 team.

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones appears to be on track to start this contest in London on Sunday morning against the Packers. And while I do not have any faith the Giants will win this game, I do think they are pesky enough to cover this spread.

With a heathy Saquon Barkley, combined with Daniel Jones' ability to run, the Giants have the seventh-highest efficiency rushing attack. They are playing a Packers defense that is 28th in run defense. If the Giants continue to find innovative ways to get their rushing attack into spots for success, I think they can control the clock and keep it close.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is guiding an offense that is still trying to find its way with new receivers and an offensive line working its way back from injuries. The Packers are averaging fewer points and passing yards while allowing more sacks per game this season than they did over the first three years under Matt LaFleur.

The Giants defense is ranked second on third down and in the red zone. It would be fair to question these rankings since they haven't exactly faced the toughest quarterbacks in the first four weeks in Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield, Cooper Rush and Justin Fields. So yes, Aaron Rodgers is by far the best quarterback they will have faced all season. But Rodgers has not played well.

Lastly, Daniel Jones has been excellent against the spread (ATS) away from home, going 13-6. I’ll take the Giants to cover.

PICK: Giants (+7.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points (or win outright)

