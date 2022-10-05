National Football League NFL odds Week 5: How to bet 49ers-Panthers, pick 14 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) face the difficult task of flying across the country after playing on Monday Night Football to take on the Carolina Panthers (1-3) on Sunday.

The Panthers lead the all-time series between the NFL teams 13-9.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the 49ers-Panthers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

The San Francisco 49ers dominated NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams in a 24-9 victory in the Bay Area.

49ers @ Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Panthers +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

The 49ers are 7-2 against the spread (ATS) in their past nine games.

The Under in the Over/Under has hit in the 49ers' past seven games.

The 49ers are 3-14 ATS in their past 17 games against the Panthers.

The Panthers are 1-10 ATS in their past 11 games.

The Under in the O/U has hit in seven of the Panthers' past seven games.

The Over in the O/U has hit in 14 of the Panthers' past 19 games against the 49ers.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Carolina might be the worst team in the NFC, incapable of doing anything right offensively as they have yet to top 300 yards of total offense in a game.



Baker Mayfield is getting routinely booed because his passes keep getting batted down at the line of scrimmage, and he’s graded out as the 33rd QB in the NFL this season (out of 33). Ouch. And rookie LT Ikem Ekwonu has struggled and now must go up against NFL sack leader Nick Bosa (6). Basically, this is going to be a long day for Baker & Co.

This number was 49ers -3 a week ago, but after the San Francisco island game romp over the Rams and the Panthers getting blasted at home by Arizona, it has been readjusted to -6.5. A low total (39) and a large spread are usually a stay-away on the favorite, but this is 49ers or pass for me.

PICK: San Francisco (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

