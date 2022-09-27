National Football League
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Jaguars-Eagles
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Jaguars-Eagles

1 hour ago

The 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars will play at the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's unofficial Doug Pederson Bowl.

Pederson, in his first season as Jaguars coach, is already in a four-way tie for the most coaching wins in Jaguars history. Pederson coached the Eagles to the Super Bowl LII title in 2018.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jaguars-Eagles game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jaguars @ Eagles (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Jaguars +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

The teams have split six meetings, with the Eagles winning the past three.

The Jaguars are 3-8 against the spread (ATS) in their past 11 games.

Jacksonville is 1-18 straight up (SU) in their past 19 road games.

The Jaguars have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) in five of their past seven games.

The Eagles are 3-0 ATS this season and 7-2 SU in their past nine games overall.

Philadelphia has hit the under in the O/U in four of their past nine games.

The Eagles have hit the over in five of their past six home games.

Early Pick via FOX Sports Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

When the NFL schedule dropped in the middle of May, I doubt many of us had this game marked as a marquee matchup between two teams on the rise. The Eagles are 3-0 and look like the team to beat in the NFC. They are powered by their trench play, including a defensive line that sacked Carson Wentz nine times on Sunday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has continued to improve his play, and this offense appears unstoppable, especially when scoring 48 first-half points in the last two weeks.

Jacksonville smoked the Colts and Chargers over the last two weeks. This Jaguars squad, led by former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, is built like the Eagles. The offensive line is opening up running lanes and protecting Trevor Lawrence, while the defensive line has gotten after opponents. Rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd continues on his path toward the rookie defensive player of the year with 24 tackles and two interceptions.

With both teams having the same blueprint for success, you have to grab the points early in the week with the Jaguars. This line will drop as we get closer to kickoff when everyone realizes the Jaguars are actually good.

Also, worth noting the Eagles could jump out to a big lead as they have the first three games. Do not fret. The Eagles were up 38-21 late in the third quarter but only finished with a three-point win. The Eagles did not score a second-half point against the Vikings or Commanders. The Jaguars are a team that will not quit and will continue to battle even if they get down. This means, a live bet if Jacksonville gets down might be another spot to look at.

PICK: Jaguars (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

