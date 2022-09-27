National Football League
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants

1 hour ago

The Chicago Bears head to the Big Apple to take on the  New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

New York and Chicago are coming off different Week 3 results. New York fell to 2-1 with a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Chicago is also 2-1 after defeating the Houston Texans, 23-20.

Can the Giants get to three wins a quarter into the season? Or can the Bears improve to 3-1 and continue to rack up wins even in the midst of a rebuilding season?

Who will come out on top in this NFC East-NFC North matchup? 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bears-Giants game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 4 lines, odds

Bears @ Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: New York -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: New York -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Bears +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
New York Giants
NYG

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Bears fans are still pumping their chests after beating arguably the worst team in football in the final seconds at Soldier Field.  

Give Chicago credit for winning two of its first three games, but this is still one of the most flawed teams in football with a quarterback that can’t throw and offensive gameplans that leave a lot to be desired.

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is going to have a field day blitzing Justin Fields and forcing the youngster to make rushed decisions. Confusion is key with this New York ‘D’ and Fields is, well, easily confused.

I have no issue laying a field goal here.

PICK: Giants (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points  

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team

5 mins ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Patriots-Packers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Patriots-Packers

1 hour ago
What a Dak Prescott Week 5 return would mean for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

What a Dak Prescott Week 5 return would mean for Cowboys

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes