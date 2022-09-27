National Football League NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chicago Bears head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

New York and Chicago are coming off different Week 3 results. New York fell to 2-1 with a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Chicago is also 2-1 after defeating the Houston Texans, 23-20.

Can the Giants get to three wins a quarter into the season? Or can the Bears improve to 3-1 and continue to rack up wins even in the midst of a rebuilding season?

Who will come out on top in this NFC East-NFC North matchup?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bears-Giants game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Bears @ Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: New York -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: New York -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Bears +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Bears fans are still pumping their chests after beating arguably the worst team in football in the final seconds at Soldier Field.

Give Chicago credit for winning two of its first three games, but this is still one of the most flawed teams in football with a quarterback that can’t throw and offensive gameplans that leave a lot to be desired.

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is going to have a field day blitzing Justin Fields and forcing the youngster to make rushed decisions. Confusion is key with this New York ‘D’ and Fields is, well, easily confused.

I have no issue laying a field goal here.

PICK: Giants (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

