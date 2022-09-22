National Football League NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Steelers-Browns 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the longest AFC rivalries in the NFL resumes Thursday when the Cleveland Browns play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a division showdown.

Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 79-61-1, winning four of the past six contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Steelers-Browns game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Steelers @ Browns (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Browns -4.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Browns -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Steelers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Steelers have dominated the series since the day of the "Steel Curtain" defense in the 1970s. Pittsburgh is 28-6-1 in the past 35 games against Cleveland.

The Steelers are 6-3 straight up (SU) in their past nine games played in September. The Steelers are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games against Cleveland and have hit the under in the over/under four times in their past five games.

The Browns are 5-13 SU in their past 18 Week 3 matchups. The Browns are 1-6 ATS in their past seven games against AFC teams. The Browns have hit the under in the O/U in seven of their past nine home games against the Steelers.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This is a hold your nose and wager on a trustworthy coach spot because Pittsburgh's offense is putrid. Check out these ranks: 30th in yards per play, 28th in passing and 19th in red zone scoring. It’s hard to write about anything they do well at the moment. The offensive design is boring, uncreative and predictable.

On top of that, the Steelers are on a short week. I do not expect their offense to get much going.

However, the Browns aren’t trustworthy to cover four points at the moment. Yes, they run the ball well, but they are facing a Steelers defense that can stuff the run.

Granted, the loss of T.J. Watt has hurt the Steelers' rushing defense, especially the pass rush. The lack of pressure should give Jacoby Brissett time to pass, but do you trust him to pass the ball well against this Steelers defense? I do not.

The only way I feel comfortable in this matchup is by wagering on what I do know.

First, Cleveland struggles in division games.

Second, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin always has his teams ready for this situation. Overall, Tomlin’s Steelers are 67% against the spread as an underdog and 70% against the spread as an underdog off a straight-up loss. His ability to motivate as an underdog is unparalleled.

If you’re still not comfortable with the four points, you can put the Steelers in a teaser with another team this weekend for some extra cushion.

PICK: Steelers (+4 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

