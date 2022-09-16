National Football League NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Texans-Broncos 12 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Houston Texans are coming off a rare tie while the Denver Broncos look to regroup after a one-point loss on Monday Night Football as the teams prepare to play Sunday in the Mile High City.

The Texans played to a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts, the 15th Week 1 tie in NFL history. The Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks 17-16 in quarterback Russell Wilson's first game back in the city he played his first 10 seasons.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Texans-Broncos game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert insights (odds via FOX Bet):

Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -10 (Broncos favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Texans +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Denver hopes to bounce back and use its sizable experience advantage at quarterback. Wilson is 36-30-1 against the spread (ATS) and 51-16 straight up (SU) when a home favorite in his career.

Davis Mills, entering his second season in the NFL, is 0-4 ATS and 0-4 SU as the starting QB as a road underdog.

Denver leads the all-time series 5-3, winning three of the past four contests since 2013.

The Texans are 7-8 ATS and 3-12 SU as double-digit underdogs since 2015, with the under hitting in eight of those 15 games.

The Texans are 5-8 ATS and 6-7 SU against AFC West opponents since 2015, with the over hitting in seven of those 13 games.

The Texans are 21-25 ATS and 13-33 SU as road underdogs since 2015, with the under hitting in 26 of those 46 games.

The Broncos are 5-3 ATS and 5-3 SU against the Texans since 2004, with the under in the over/under (O/U) hitting in five of the eight games.

The Broncos are 14-10 ATS and 13-11 SU against AFC South opponents since 2010, with the under hitting in 13 of those 24 games.

The Broncos are 11-18-2 ATS and 18-13 SU as home favorites since 2015, with the under hitting in 18 of those 31 games.

Insights from FOX Sports Gambling Expert Warren Sharp:

Denver at home in the first two weeks of the season is 33-5 SU and 24-12-2 ATS (67%) since 1989.

In addition, these games have gone over the total in 25 of 38 games (66%).

Since 2010, these games are 11-5 to the over (69%).

The last three times, however, the games have gone under. But that primarily was because of first-half slow starts. The first halves saw an average total points scored of 11.6 points, while the second halves featured 21.3 points scored.

Over the last 10 years, first-half total points scored in these games has averaged 20.5 points, while second-half points were over five points higher (25.6).

For comparison, around the rest of the NFL, the average first-half total points scored was 22.4 and the second-half points were 23.2. Thus, less than one full point separated the first and second halves vs. over five full points in this game.

