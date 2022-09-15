National Football League
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Commanders-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Commanders-Lions

14 hours ago

The Washington Commanders play at the Detroit Lions on Sunday in one of the NFL's longest running rivalries.

Washington leads the all-time series 31-15, winning five of the past six games since 2009. The teams first met — as the Boston Braves (now Commanders) and Portsmouth Spartans (now Lions) — in 1932.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Commanders-Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy

Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Lions -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Commanders +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Detroit Lions
DET

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz is 12-13 against the spread (ATS) and 10-15 straight up (SU) as a starter when a road underdog. Detroit QB Jared Goff is 15-11-2 ATS and 20-8 SU as a starter when the home favorite.

The Commanders are 16-11 ATS and 20-7 SU against the Lions since 1968.

The Commanders are 8-5 ATS and 6-7 SU against NFC North Division opponents since 2015, with the over in the over/under (O/U) hitting in eight of the 13 games.

The Commanders are 6-7-1 ATS and 5-9 SU as a road underdog under coach Ron Rivera since 2020.

The Lions are 15-10 ATS and 13-12 SU against NFC East opponents since 2010, with the over hitting in 19 of those 25 games.

The Lions are 10-7-2 ATS and 14-5 SU as home underdogs since 2015, with the over hitting in 12 of those games 

Since 1986, the under has hit in 10 of the 17 games between Washington and Detroit.

Chiefs, Bills sit on top of Nick's NFL Tiers heading into Week 2 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chiefs, Bills sit on top of Nick's NFL Tiers heading into Week 2 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright tiers all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 2 and Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills trail right behind him. Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Lions are a favorite for the first time since 2020 as they host the Commanders in Week 2. Detroit is quickly becoming one of my favorite teams to wager on. They fight until the very end. Down 31-14 early in the third quarter to the Eagles last Sunday, it appeared the Lions would not cover the 4-point spread. But alas! They battled all the way back to lose 38-35 and cover the spread. 

The Commanders, on the other hand, won and covered against the Jaguars in Week 1. They scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from the feisty Jags. Carson Wentz was his usual self. He had some big-time throws with terrible interceptions sprinkled into his play. 

With the unpredictable nature of Carson Wentz and then the fact that the Lions seemingly always claw their way back into games to cover, I think a 1.5-point spread does not give an edge either way. However, I do have a wager I like for this game. 

It’s fading Lions quarterback Jared Goff. 

The Lions do everything possible to avoid Jared Goff being the offense. Even in a game where they are down 17 points, the Lions had only 37 pass attempts and 28 rushing attempts. Jared Goff threw for 215 yards in a scramble to come back. That’s umm, not impressive. They desperately want to control the line of scrimmage and avoid Goff having to be the focal point. So, it’s always a good wager to take Jared Goff under passing yards. 

So that is what I will do here. Jared Goff under. 

PICK: Jared Goff under 249.5 passing yards at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL Week 2 Top Plays: Chiefs edge Chargers on Thursday Night Football
National Football League

NFL Week 2 Top Plays: Chiefs edge Chargers on Thursday Night Football

5 hours ago
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Patriots-Steelers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Patriots-Steelers, pick

8 hours ago
NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Patriots, Saints, Texas A&M
National Football League

NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Patriots, Saints, Texas A&M

10 hours ago
NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets

11 hours ago
Is Steph Curry 'most revered' Bay Area athlete ever?
Golden State Warriors

Is Steph Curry 'most revered' Bay Area athlete ever?

11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes