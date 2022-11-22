National Football League
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Patriots-Vikings
In the nightcap Thanksgiving game, the New England Patriots are visiting the Minnesota Vikings for a Week 12 NFL matchup. 

The Patriots are fresh off a low-scoring 10-3 victory over the New York Jets, while the Vikings were demolished by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Patriots-Vikings game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet): 

Patriots at Vikings (8:30 p.m. ET Thursday, NBC)

Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Patriots +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Patriots were fortunate to beat the Jets once again, taking advantage of a poor offense and scoring the NFL’s first punt return TD this season with five seconds left. They’ll need much more than that against a Vikings offense coming off one of the meekest performances of the season. 

The glaring problem for Minnesota will be the left side of the offensive line, which was lost to injury against Dallas. They’ll for sure be without All-Pro candidate LT Christian Darrisaw, which is bad news against DPOY contender Matthew Judon (NFL-leading 13.5 sacks). 

Dig deep into the 6-4 Patriots, and you’ll find wins against Mitchell Trubisky (benched), Jared Goff, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Ehlinger and Zach Wilson (twice). But I have concerns about backing Kirk Cousins in prime time. 

The Vikings have a whiff of fraudulence, too - 8-2 record, -2 point differential - which is why I don’t see many points being scored. 

PICK: Under 42.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

