NFL odds: Super Bowl futures for every playoff team

3 hours ago

The NFL's first 18-week season is in the books. Now, it's time to turn to the playoffs and the march toward Super Bowl LVI.

So who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy this year? Here are the Super Bowl futures odds for every playoff team ahead of the Wild Card round, with all NFL odds via FOX Bet.

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI*

Green Bay Packers: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Kansas City Chiefs: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Buffalo Bills: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Tennessee Titans: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Los Angeles Rams: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Dallas Cowboys: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Cincinnati Bengals: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
New England Patriots: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Arizona Cardinals: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
San Francisco 49ers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Las Vegas Raiders: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Philadelphia Eagles: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Pittsburgh Steelers: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

*Odds as of 1 a.m. ET on 1/10/2022

A few notes:

- The betting-favorite Packers were +1300 to win the Super Bowl before the season started. At that time, they trailed the Chiefs (+500), Bucs (+650) and Bills (+1200).

- The Steelers, who were seconds away from missing the playoffs entirely, have the longest odds to win Super Bowl LVI at +6600. Yet Pittsburgh was a whopping +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total) heading into Week 18.

- The Titans are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they have just the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +850. (That's still quite a bit of movement from Tennessee's +2800 preseason odds.)

- The biggest mover from preseason odds to win it all to current lines? That would be the Bengals, who opened at +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total).

As a reminder, here are the playoff matchups in each conference:

AFC

(5) Las Vegas Raiders @ (4) Cincinnati Bengals (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

(6) New England Patriots @ (3) Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers @ (2) Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

(1) Tennessee Titans: First-round bye

NFC

(7) Philadelphia Eagles @ (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

(6) San Francisco 49ers @ (3) Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

(5) Arizona Cardinals @ (4) Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

(1) Green Bay Packers: First-round bye

