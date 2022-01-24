National Football League
NFL odds: Packers, Broncos, Steelers among favorites to land Aaron Rodgers

3 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers' embattled NFL season came to an abrupt end when Green Bay fell 13-10 to San Francisco in the playoffs' divisional round. And while Packers' fans mourn the finale of a promising year, oddsmakers at FOX Bet are already looking ahead. 

Where in the NFL might Rodgers suit up next? From a gambling perspective, it's exciting to dive into possible scenarios and get ahead of the game. 

So let's look at the hypothetical odds for where A-Rod might land next season.

According to FOX Bet trading operations manager Ben Conroy, the forecast for Rodgers' next move is "vague." However, a preliminary shortlist of teams would look like this:

ODDS ON AARON RODGERS' NEXT TEAM (via FOX Bet)

Green Bay Packers: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Denver Broncos: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Pittsburgh Steelers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Even though the Broncos and Steelers both show up on that list, Conroy and his team believe that the quarterback will either suit up for Green Bay again or has taken his last snap as an NFL player.

"We've been debating this, and the feeling from us at the moment is that it’s either Packers or retirement for Rodgers," the oddsmaker explained. "If we had to take a stab at potential landing sports we would probably rate Packers as odds on favorites and then those two AFC teams next best."

The 2011 Super Bowl champion led the Packers to a 13-4 regular-season record in which he threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns. Green Bay won six of their last seven regular-season contests. The QB also won over oddsmakers in the MVP standings, finishing the year with the best odds (-400) to take home the League's highest individual honor.

But the quarterback's MVP-caliber year was a non-factor when the Pack faced NFC rival, San Francisco, in the divisional round — a game where they opened up as 6.5-point favorites. Instead of capitalizing on having home-field and living up to the signal caller's incredible dominance against the spread at Lambeau, the Packers folded.

It's the Niners, instead, advancing to the conference championship while Green Bay and Aaron sit at home, mulling their futures with or without one another.

Rodgers' retirement or relocation will be one of the most significant storylines during the NFL offseason, so stay tuned!

