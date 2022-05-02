National Football League NFL odds: Hutchinson, Thibodeaux and Walker lead NFL DROY futures 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and history was made as the first five picks were all defensive players, the first time this has happened in 31 years.

Given the plethora of young, talented defenders in this draft, fans and futures bettors are wondering which youngster has the best chance of winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award (DROY).

Let's take a look at the gambling odds and a couple of notes regarding the favorites to win the coveted award.

Will Aidan Hutchinson bring his sack-happy ways to the Detroit Lions as he remains in the state he dominated in both high school and college? Can Kayvon Thibodeaux live up to the Big Apple's lofty standards and emulate the impact of his mentor, New York Giants legend Michael Strahan? Or will the versatile Travon Walker — a player whose combine workouts were off the charts — headline a ferocious Jacksonville Jaguars defense that can use him on the edge, at OLB or wherever the team needs him?

We will track DROY odds throughout the 2022 NFL season as the neophytes become acclimated to the pro game. Here are the opening lines at FOX Bet immediately following the draft. Football is back, baby, and training camp can’t get here fast enough.

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NFL DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR*

Aidan Hutchinson: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Kayvon Thibodeaux: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Travon Walker: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Ahmad Gardner : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Derek Stingley Jr : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Kyle Hamilton : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Jordan Davis : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jermaine Johnson : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Devin Lloyd : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Nakobe Dean : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Trent McDuffie : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Kaiir Elam : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

George Karlaftis : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Andrew Booth Jr : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Devonte Wyatt : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Arnold Ebiketie: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Drake Jackson : +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Leo Chenal : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Quay Walker : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Christian Harris : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*odds as of 5/2/2022

A Few Tidbits:

FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz thinks Thibodeaux (+500) is a solid defensive end that will wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

"His ability to get off the ball and stress offensive tackles with his explosive nature and ability to turn the corners and, most importantly, finish … I think that makes him a special player," Schwartz explained.

- FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang likes Hutchinson's (+450) fit with the Detroit Lions.

"The Lions have done their due diligence on the quarterbacks in this class, but it is difficult to imagine the club passing up a relatively sure thing such as this local product to gamble on one of this year’s passers. Not only does Hutchinson check off a huge area of need for the Lions, but he also plays with the intensity and physicality that coach Dan Campbell craves," he said before the draft.

- Lastly, Rang believes Walker (+700) sharing the line with Josh Allen can go a long way toward turning the Jaguars' fortunes around.

"Walker is an exceptional talent, who, paired opposite Josh Allen, should provide the Jaguars with the bookend pass-rushers to transform the defense," he exclaimed.

