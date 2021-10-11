National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Vikings vs. Panthers, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

All eyes are on Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

McCaffrey injured his hamstring in the Week 3 win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 23.

He was spotted on the practice field last week but did not play Sunday against the Patriots.

Coach Matt Rhule said Monday he’ll know more about McCaffrey’s situation Wednesday. Rhule is "hopeful" McCaffrey will play against Minnesota.

McCaffrey may not even matter against the Vikings, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said.

"The Vikings aren’t particularly good, they’re a very average team, and I don’t see a lot of fight," Cowherd said. "The Seattle game, where Minnesota was moving up and down the field? Well, the Seahawks are the worst defense in the league. I think if you take the Seattle win away, the Vikings don’t move the ball consistently."

If McCaffrey gets the green light, this is a good matchup despite the strength of Minnesota’s front seven. Sam Darnold would also benefit from having McCaffrey back as the quarterback has struggled without the All-Pro in the backfield.

The Vikings hold a 9-6 edge in the all-time series against the Panthers, winning three of the previous four contests.

Minnesota won the previous meeting, 28-27 on Nov. 29, 2020, but Carolina covered as a 3-point underdog.

The under is 4-1 for Carolina this season.

Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -1.5 (Carolina favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); underdog to win (bet $10 to win $ total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Carolina’s defense is susceptible to mobile quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins isn’t mobile.

"Look at the quarterbacks the Panthers have faced that are pocket quarterbacks. The defense has pinned their ears back. So in this spot, I get an immobile quarterback on the road against a Carolina defense built for immobile quarterbacks. I think I like Carolina here."

PICK: Panthers (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

