National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Texans vs. Dolphins, point spread, more 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For a quarterback who hasn't played this season, Deshaun Watson's presence looms over both teams in Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Texans and Dolphins – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

HOUSTON TEXANS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS B (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Dolphins -6.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Texans +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who led the NFL in passing yards in 2020, has not played this season amid sexual assault allegations and 22 civil lawsuits. Watson has not been charged with a crime.

The Dolphins reportedly were working on a trade for Watson but no deal was completed before Tuesday's trade deadline. Miami's starting quarterback is Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in 2020.

The Texans did trade running back Mark Ingram back to the Saints this week for a swap of late-round picks, with Houston getting a seventh-round pick in 2024. But the deal did not go over well in the locker room, and that could carry over onto the field against the Dolphins.

"Houston made a trade earlier in this week, that was not good for the locker room, Brandin Cooks was not happy about the move," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "Players are smart enough to know when teams are just trying to get draft picks. … So bet this number right now."

Houston leads the all-time series against Miami 8-1. The teams last played each other on Oct. 25, 2018, a 42-23 win for the Texans, who won the first seven games against Miami.

Both teams are 1-7 after opening the season with a victory.

Team Trends

The Texans have been outscored 105-8 over their past three road games, FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre said.

The Texans have the worst point differential (-122) this season ahead of the 0-8 Detroit Lions (-110). The Dolphins are third at -95.

Houston is 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this season.

Miami is 4-4 on the over/under this season.

The Dolphins are 3-5 against the spread (ATS) and the Texans are 4-4.

The longest completion of Tagovailoa's career was for 40 yards; there have been 64 QBs who have at least one completion go for more yardage than that since the start of the 2020 season.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Tua Tagovailoa is a very limited player, but the Texans do not have the pass rush. When Tua has time, he's an accurate distributor of the football. And in this game, he'll have time to throw. I know it is Tua and it is 6.5 points, but this jumped out to me. Miami has been a pretty tough out at home."

PICK: Dolphins (-6.5 via FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.