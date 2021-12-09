National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Seahawks vs. Texans, point spread, more 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans will meet for the first time since 2017 when the teams play in Houston on Sunday with a coach on the verge of a milestone.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 4-8 Seahawks and 2-10 Texans — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Seattle Seahawks @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -7.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Texans +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41,5 points scored by both teams combined

The teams have one of the most brief relationships in the NFL as they've played each other only four times since the Texans joined the NFL in 2002.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 3-1, including the 41-38 home overtime win over the Texans on Oct. 29, 2017.

Seattle's Pete Carroll is one victory shy of 150 regular-season wins for his career as an NFL head coach. Carroll (149-102-1 in the regular season) also is 11-10 in the playoffs.

A healthier Russell Wilson could help Carroll reach the milestone Sunday. Wilson broke a finger on his passing hand Oct. 7 and missed three games, snapping his streak of 149 consecutive games. He returned to action Nov. 14.

Wilson is 174-for-259 passing (67.2 percent) for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Wilson looked sharp in Sunday's 30-23 upset of the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson was 30-for-37 passing (81.1 percent) for 231 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

"Russell Wilson every week is a little healthier," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "Offensively, Seattle is about as healthy as they have been all season. So I can see this game going over (the over/under of 41.5 points).

The Texans, the only team eliminated from playoff contention so far, have had trouble on offense.

The Texans rank 32nd in scoring offense (13.7 points per game) and total offense (254.5 yards per game), and have the worst point differential in the NFL (minus-159).

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who missed six games this season with a hamstring injury, suffered a left wrist injury in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced by Davis Mills. The Texans have yet to announce who will start at QB against Seattle.

Taylor (5-for-13 passing) and Mills (6-for-14) were a combined 11-for-27 passing (40.7 percent) for 94 yards and no touchdowns last week. They were each sacked twice.

Team Trends

The Seahawks have six wins against the spread (ATS) in 12 games this season.

The Seahawks have hit the over in the over/under three times in 12 games.

The Seahawks have had the edge in time of possession once in 12 games.

The Texans have five wins ATS in 12 games.

The Texans have hit the over in the over/under four times in 12 games.

The Texans are 5-0 ATS and 2-3 straight up when Houston scores 21 or more points.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I would probably take Seattle here, too. Houston wants that No. 1 pick. So I think you'll have moments now where starters will sit and guys who are on the bubble will rest. And that's a smart play. It's not ‘tanking,’ but if you have a player that is a little banged up, you are going to sit him."

PICK: OVER 41.5 points (on FOX Bet) scored by both teams combined

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;nbsp;

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.