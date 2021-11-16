NFL odds: How to bet Saints vs. Eagles, point spread, more

National Football League
45 mins ago

The Philadelphia Eagles are seeking that elusive back-to-back win as they play host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 5-4 Saints and 4-6 Eagles – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Saints +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia beat the Denver Broncos 30-13 on Nov. 14 and is seeking consecutive wins for the first time since Weeks 7-8 last season (Oct. 22 and Nov. 1).

But FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said the lack of a vertical passing game will hurt the Eagles against the Saints.

"Jalen Hurts doesn't throw the ball well downfield, and I think he'll struggle," Cowherd said. "He's not going to punish you over the top."

Hurts is 184-for-296 passing (62.2 percent) for 2,159 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is averaging 7,3 yards per pass attempt, 

The Saints are coming off a 23-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans, leader of the AFC South Division. New Orleans was penalized for a false start on the potential game-tying two-point conversion with 1 minute, 16 seconds remaining and subsequently failed. The Saints have failed on their past eight two-point conversion attempts.

Cowherd pointed out the Saints were also hurt by a roughing-the-passer penalty that nullified an interception in the end zone, and the Titans went on to score a touchdown on the drive. 

The Saints are starting Trevor Siemian at quarterback with starter Jameis Winston out for the season with a knee injury.

In three games, Siemian is 60-for-104 passing (57.7 percent) for 706 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Eagles lead the all-time series 18-15.

Team Trends

The Saints are 5-4 against the spread (ATS).

The Saints have hit the over in the over/under five times in nine games this season.

The Saints are 4-0 ATS this season when the underdog by 1.5 points or more.

The Eagles are 5-5 ATS this season.

The Eagles are 1-0 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

The Eagles have gone over in the over/under five times in 10 games this season.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Take the Saints. Were it not for a really bad roughing the passer call, they would have beaten the Titans, potentially. They had every opportunity to beat an excellent Tennessee team on the road.

"I like the under, and I like New Orleans. The Saints feel like a playoff team — a limited team, a low-ceiling team, but a playoff team. I'm going to take the better coach and the better defense. New Orleans is the play."

PICK: Saints (+1.5 via FOX BET) to lose by 1 point or fewer (or win outright)

PICK: UNDER 43.5 points scored by both teams combined (via FOX Bet)

