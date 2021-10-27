National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Patriots vs. Chargers, point spread, more 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots will fly across the country to face the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of top young quarterbacks.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and Chargers — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4:05 p.m. ET Thursday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -5.5 (Chargers favored to win by 5.5 or more points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Patriots +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft, went on to become the fourth rookie QB to throw for more than 4,000 yards. Herbert was named rookie of the year and offensive rookie of the year.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was the 15th overall pick (fifth QB picked) in this year's draft. Jones beat out incumbent starter Cam Newton, who was released during final roster cuts. Jones was 29-for-39 passing for 281 yards, setting a record for rookie QBs in their NFL debut for highest completion percentage (74.4 percent).

Jones and Herbert have a couple of things in common as they begin their NFL careers.

Jones became the fourth rookie to throw for at least 225 yards and a touchdown in five consecutive games. The others on the list are Dak Prescott (2016), Deshaun Watson (2017), and …

… Herbert (2020).

Jones has completed 174 passes this season, becoming the third rookie to complete at least 170 passes in his first seven starts, joining Joe Burrow (195), and …

… Herbert (181).

Stats and Trends

New England leads the all-time series 26-15-2, dating back to the start of the American Football League when the Boston Patriots and, well, Los Angeles Chargers were charter members of the AFL (the Chargers moved to San Diego prior to the 1961 season and back to LA in 2017, and the Patriots changed their name to the New England Patriots in 1971).

The Patriots have won six straight against the Chargers, and are 9-1 in their past 10 games against them.

The Chargers’ last win against the Patriots was a 30-10 decision on Oct. 12, 2008.

The Patriots rank sixth in scoring defense, allowing 20.0 points per game.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has a receiving touchdown in four straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

New England's Nick Folk is leading the NFL in field goals made with 16.

Jones threw for a career-high 307 yards Sunday in the 54-13 win over the Jets.

The Chargers rank 32nd in rushing defense, allowing 162.5 yards per game. LA has allowed an average of 208.5 rushing yards per game over the past two games.

The Chargers allowed 18.5 points per game through four games; they have allowed 38.0 PPG in their past two contests.

