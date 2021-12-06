National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Patriots vs. Bills, point spread, more 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The red-hot New England Patriots (8-4) face the Buffalo Bills (7-4) in an AFC East Division showdown on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Monday's matchup between the Patriots and Bills — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -3 (Bills favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bills -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Patriots +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

The Patriots go into Buffalo riding a six-game winning streak. The Bills are coming off a 31-6 win over the struggling New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving.

Defense is the name of the game for both of these teams. The Pats' defense ranks first in the NFL, allowing opponents only 15.8 points per game. The Bills are right behind them ranking second with a defense that allows its opponents 16.5 points per game.

Buffalo's total offense gets the edge over New England's. The Bills average 389.3 yards per contest; the Pats, 355.3.

Quarterback Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton for the starting position at the beginning of the year and is now the odds-on favorite to be named League Rookie of the Year. FOX Bet lists his ROY odds at -350.

Jones is 8-4 against the spread (ATS) as a starter, best among all quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

On the season, Jones is 268-for-381 passing (70.3 percent) for 2,850 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Bills' QB Josh Allen might take home some postseason hardware himself. His 3,071 yards and 25 touchdowns have him as bookmakers' second-favorite player in MVP odds at +450.

For the year, Allen is 274-for-410 passing (66.8 percent) for 3,071 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Allen also has 69 carries for 383 yards (5.6 per attempt) and three touchdowns.

"Josh Allen has seven games with 100-plus passer rating," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "By the way, last year against the Patriots: 2-0, five TDs, one pick. Bill Belichick has struggled in the last couple of games against Josh Allen."

This is the first meeting between the teams since the Bills beat the Patriots 38-9 on Monday Night Football on Dec. 28.

In a scheduling oddity, the teams will meet again in less than three weeks when they play in Foxborough, Mass., on Dec. 26.

The Patriots lead the all-time series 76-45-1, but the Bills won the two most recent contests, snapping New England's seven-game streak in the series.

Team Trends

The Patriots are 6-6 on the over/under this season.

The Patriots are 8-4 against the spread (ATS) this season (2-1 as the underdog, 6-3 as the favorite).

The Patriots are 4-4 ATS and 5-3 straight up on Monday games since 2015.

The Bills are 7-4 ATS this season (6-4 as favorites, 1-0 as underdogs).

The Bills have hit the under in six of 11 games this season.

The Bills are 2-5 ATS and straight up on Monday games since 2015.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Earlier in the week it was a bigger number, but at 3, I'll take Buffalo.

"Listen, their defense is great, and it's going to be a snowstorm. I think because of the snow, New England struggles to move the ball. Look for the Bills to push back tonight."

"This is going to be the game of the weekend."

PICK: Bills (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

