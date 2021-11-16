National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Packers vs. Vikings, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the NFL's most storied rivalries will resume when the Green Bay Packers play at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 8-2 Packers and 4-5 Vikings – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -2.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Packers -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Vikings +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

The teams will be meeting for the 122nd time, dating back to 1961. Green Bay holds a 62-55-3 edge in the all-time series.

Minnesota snapped a two-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 on Nov. 14.

"The Vikings could be a seven-win team," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "The reason I took Minnesota against the Chargers was that I felt the Vikings were undervalued."

The game will be a battle of quarterbacks who take care of the football with Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins.

Rodgers is a three-time NFL MVP (2011, 2014 and 2020) who has thrown just four interceptions this season. Cousins has thrown only two interceptions this season.

Rodgers is tied for ninth in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 17. He is 196-for-295 passing (66.4 percent) for 2,186 yards and has a passer rating of 101.9.

Cousins is eight in passing touchdowns with 18. He is 231-for-339 passing (68.1 percent) for 2,434 yards and has a passer rating of 104.0.

Team Trends

The Packers are 9-1 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Packers have hit the over in the over/under twice in 10 games.

The Packers are 7-0 ATS when they score more than 23 points this season.

The Vikings are 5-4 ATS this season.

The Vikings are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 or more points this season.

The Vikings have hit the over four times in nine games.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I think the Vikings are the play here. It's been a good year for underdogs. It's a division rivalry. They will play with absolute urgency. This is their season. If you're going to get to the playoffs, you have to win these divisional games.

"I worry about Kirk Cousins, but at this number, I'd take him. I never worry about Minnesota's personnel. They're talented. Cousins just doesn't take you to another level in close games. But I think they're the right side in this spot."

Pick: Vikings (+2.5 via FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

