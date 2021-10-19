National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Falcons vs. Dolphins, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Could jet lag and/or rest play a significant factor in Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Falcons and Dolphins — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

The teams are playing each other for the first time since Oct. 15, 2017, a 20-17 Dolphins victory. Back then, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a true freshman backup to Jalen Hurts at Alabama.

Miami leads the all-time series 9-4, but Atlanta has won three of the previous five matchups after Miami won the first four games between the teams.

The teams enter the contest having played their previous game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Atlanta beat the Jets 27-20 on Oct. 10, then returned home and had a bye week, meaning they should be well-rested.

The Dolphins will be coming off a flight home from London after losing to the Jaguars 23-20 in London on Oct. 17.

A question that could enter the mind of bettors: What will affect the teams more, travel fatigue or rust?

"With the Falcons, I get a clever offensive coach that gets basically two weeks to prepare. And a veteran quarterback (Matt Ryan) with four extra practices," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "With Miami, Tua was not the problem. This offensive line has regressed and the defense has regressed."

Team trends

The Falcons are 2-0 against teams that begin with "New York" (Giants, Jets) but 0-3 against everybody else. They've outscored the New York teams by a combined 44-34 but have been outscored by the others 104-61.

Miami is on a five-game losing streak, getting outscored 161-82 in that span.

Both teams have trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone. Miami is ties for 29th in points allowed per game (29.5) and Atlanta is 31st (29.6).

The Falcons are 3-2 on the over on the over-under this season.

The Dolphins hit the over three consecutive weeks against the Raiders, Colts, and Buccaneers.

Atlanta is tied for 22nd in the NFL in points per game at 21.0, Miami is 29th at 16.5.

Miami's defense is 30th in yards allowed per game (417.8), Atlanta is 13th at 352.6.

ATLANTA FALCONS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Dolphins +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "If you have an exceptional turnover differential one year, you won't the following year. It's understood in football. Turnovers can be incredibly random, especially fumbles. Last year, Miami got every special teams and turnover break. Take those away, and it's a very ordinary football team."

PICK: Falcons (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by 2.5 points or fewer, or win outright

