NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals vs. Bears, picks, point spread, more

The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears hope to get their starting quarterbacks back into the lineup Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Cardinals and Bears — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -7.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

The teams will be well-rested. The Bears last played on Thanksgiving, a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions which likely saved coach Matt Nagy's job for at least another week. The Cardinals were on their bye last week.

"I don't have a problem laying (7.5) points in this one because this is a special Arizona team," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "I think only Green Bay is a more complete football team than Arizona, so I'll take the Cardinals."

"I don't believe in the Bears," FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre said. "Nagy survived Thanksgiving by barely getting out alive in Detroit. I really like Arizona in this spot."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's hopeful quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in 2020, and receiver DeAndre Hopkins can play. Murray has missed the past three games with an injured ankle. Hopkins has missed three games with a hamstring injury.

In eight games, Murray is 186-for-256 passing (72.7 percent) for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also rushed 49 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

In eight games, Hopkins has 35 catches for 486 yards (13.9 yards per catch) for seven touchdowns and 27 first downs.

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields, the No. 11 pick, did practice Wednesday (limited). Fields suffered cracked ribs during the game Nov. 21 and sat out against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Andy Dalton started in his place.

Nagy said it was too early to determine if Fields will be able to start against the Cardinals.

In 10 games, Fields is 115-for-198 passing (58.1 percent) for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has been sacked 31 times, second-most in the NFL.

In five games, Dalton is 72-for-112 passing (64.3 percent) for 788 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has been sacked six times.

The Bears lead the all-time series, which dates back to 1920, 57-28-6. It is the oldest continuous matchup in the NFL's history.

Team Trends

The Cardinals are 8-3 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Cardinals have hit the over in the over/under five times in 11 games.

The Cardinals are 6-0 ATS and straight up on the road this season.

The Bears are 4-7 ATS this season.

The Bears have hit the over in the over/under once in five home games this season.

The Bears are 0-3 ATS this season when an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I like the over in this game. Don't forget what Arizona was before Kyler Murray got dinged up. On the flip side, Chicago needed that 18-play drive from Andy Dalton to win. I don't think we realized how bad Detroit is. The Lions are poorly coached, not dynamic on offense and have such a low offensive ceiling, and still almost beat Chicago.

"You are going to see the Cardinals' offense back, so I love the over."

FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre: "Arizona was one of my first bets of the week. I watched the Bears' defense and I wasn't impressed. They don't have Khalil Mack (foot) and their safeties are banged up. They just lost to Baltimore's Tyler Huntley and almost lost to Detroit's Jared Goff, and now they have to face Kyler Murray. That is a big step up in competition."

PICK: Cardinals (-7.5 on FOX Bet) to win by more than 7.5 points

PICK: Cardinals-Bears OVER a combined 45.5 points (on FOX Bet)

