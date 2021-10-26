National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Buccaneers vs. Saints, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last season, but the New Orleans Saints have ruled their division during the regular season.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Buccaneers and Saints — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert's pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -5 (Buccaneers favored to win by 5 or more points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Saints +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Brady and the Bucs beat the Saints in the divisional round 30-20 en route to the Super Bowl title, but that was after the Saints claimed the NFC South Division title with a 12-4 record, one game better than the Bucs (11-5).

That extended Tampa Bay's streak without a division title to 13 seasons (the Bucs last won the NFC South in 2007).

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will have extra motivation Sunday.

Winston was the No. 1 overall pick by the Bucs in 2015 after winning the Heisman Trophy while at Florida State.

Winston was named to the 2016 Pro Bowl (after Brady dropped out). In his fifth season in 2019, Winston led the league in passing yards (5,109) and completions (380), and set career highs in passing touchdowns (33) and, unfortunately, sacks (47) and interceptions (30). Seven of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns.,

The Bucs chose not to re-sign Winston, replacing him with Brady.

"I would take Tampa Bay. The Saints are on a short week, and then going all the way across the country," FOX Sports' betting expert Colin Cowherd said. "You also have a quarterback in Jameis Winston who runs hot and cold, depending on the pressure. I think Tampa Bay is getting a little better pressure on the quarterback the last several weeks.

"This just feels like a significant experience in QB advantage with Tom Brady."

Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski (fractured ribs), wide receiver Antonio Brown (sprained ankle) and linebacker Lavonte David (sprained ankle) are also reportedly close to returning to action. Those three key players would make the Bucs a lot more dangerous heading into this matchup.

Stats and Trends

The Saints lead the all-time series 37-22.

Tampa Bay's win in the playoffs last season ended New Orleans' five-game win streak in the series.

New Orleans swept the two regular-season meetings against the Bucs last season.

Brady last week against the Bears became the first NFL quarterback to throw 600 touchdown passes (he has 602). Former Saints QB Drew Brees is second on the list with 571.

The Buccaneers are 6-1 for the first time in franchise history and are on a four-game win streak.

Since Tampa Bay joined the NFL, the Bucs have not won three games in a row over the Saints.

Brady leads the NFL in passing yardage (2.275) this season.

Tampa Bay is second in the NFL in total yards per game (423.4), trailing only Dallas (460.8).

The Buccaneers are tied for fourth with Dallas in turnover differential (+7).

New Orleans is in a four-way tie for fifth in fewest giveaways (six).

Tampa Bay is in a three-way tie for second in interceptions (10). New Orleans is alone in fifth with nine. However, the Saints are in a three-way tie for 29th in fewest fumbles recovered (one).

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I would also bet the over, I think it's going to be high scoring. Tampa Bay will take a lead, and then Sean Payton will cook some stuff up to try to score some points. He'll come in with a creative game plan."

PICK: Buccaneers -5 (via FOX Bet)

PICK: Over 50 combined points (via FOX Bet)

