NFL odds: How to bet Buccaneers vs. Falcons, point spread, more

One of the evenest series in the NFL resumes when the 8-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at the 5-6 Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South Division matchup on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Buccaneers and Falcons — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -10.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Falcons +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

The all-time series is tied 28-28, but the Buccaneers have won the previous three games.

The Falcons have been without wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who took a leave from the team on Halloween to work on his mental health. It was the second time this season Ridley left his team.

Atlanta features one of the most versatile players in the NFL in receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who has been used in multiple roles for the Falcons in coach Arthur Smith's offense.

Patterson has 411 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards and 311 return yards. Patterson could eclipse the 2,000-yard all-purpose mark this season.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is 256-for-379 passing (67.5 percent) for 2,617 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Tampa Bay has 14 interceptions, tied for fourth-best in the NFL. Safety Mike Edwards leads the Bucs with three interceptions.

"I don't like the matchup here for Atlanta because the pass rush from Tampa Bay will disrupt Matt Ryan," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said.

The Buccaneers are leading the NFL in scoring offense (31.5 points per game) while the Falcons rank 31st in scoring defense (allowing 27.5 PPG).

The Buccaneers are on a two-game win streak behind quarterback Tom Brady, who is 9-0 in his career against the Falcons.

Brady is 309-for-457 passing (67.6 percent) for 3,403 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He leads the NFL in TD passes and is second in passing yards.

Team Trends

The Buccaneers are 5-6 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Buccaneers have hit the over in the over/under six times in 11 games.

The Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS when favored by 11 or more points this season.

The Falcons are 4-7 ATS this season.

The Falcons have hit the over in the over/under five times in 11 games.

The Falcons are 1-6 in their past seven home games, dating back to last season.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Atlanta just feels like they are in a constant rebuild. I don't know if Arthur Smith will work, but there are such limitations to their protection and it's a really poor offensive line. A bottom-three offensive line in the league. Matt Ryan also has limited mobility so Tampa's defensive front is going to control this game. In this spot, I'd take Tampa Bay."

FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre: "I like Tampa Bay as well. This Atlanta offense is horrible. Granted, Calvin Ridley is out. I don't know how Atlanta does anything offensively in this game."

PICK: Buccaneers (-10.5 on FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

