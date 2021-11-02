National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Browns vs. Bengals, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals look to bounce back from a rough week as the battle for supremacy in Ohio resumes.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Browns and Bengals – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

CLEVELAND BROWNS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Bengals +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

The 4-4 Browns are in last place in the AFC North, and Cleveland is a half-game behind the Baltimore Ravens, the division leader.

Baker Mayfield, playing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, and the Browns were upset by the Pittsburgh Steelers 15-10 on Sunday.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a two-game win streak snapped as Cincinnati, a double-digit favorite, lost to the New York Jets 34-31 on Sunday to fall out of the division lead. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said his team had 15 missed tackles against the Jets.

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase set an NFL rookie record for most receiving yards (754) in his first seven games.

The Bengals lost to a Jets team that had Mike White making his first career NFL start, and White was 37-for-45 passing for 405 yards and three touchdowns. It was the first 400-yard passing game for the Jets since 2000.

"The young Bengals also just got humiliated. Watch Cincinnati come back and play a great game," FOX Sports betting analyst Colin Cowherd said.

The Browns will be without star right tackle Jack Conklin, the eighth overall pick in 2016 who suffered a dislocated elbow against the Steelers. He was injured in his first game back after missing two games with a knee injury.

"Cleveland has injury issues, their offense is broken and there is a lot of finger-pointing. But who do you blame?" Cowherd said. "I'm always worried about teams where something is broken and you can't immediately identify the problem."

Team Trends

The Bengals lead the all-time series 51-44, but the Browns won the two games played last season and five of the past six.

Cincinnati won seven in a row over Cleveland before that.

The Bengals lost to the Jets despite having a 3-1 edge in turnovers.

The Browns have failed to score more than 17 points in three consecutive games.

The Browns are third in the NFL in sacks (22), with the Bengals (21) in a three-way tie for fourth with the Bears and Panthers.

Picks via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "If you are Cleveland and you don't have the offense right, you put in some plays to engineer points. So I can see this being a wildly entertaining game with points, I'd take the over."

"Cleveland's defense is bottom five in creating turnovers. Myles Garrett is great, but it is not a take the ball from you kind of defense, so I like Cincinnati."

PICK: Cincinnati (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

PICK: Cleveland-Cincinnati OVER 46.5 combined points (via FOX Bet)

