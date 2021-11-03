National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Broncos vs. Cowboys, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Broncos will play the first game of the post-Von Miller era Sunday and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to have a healthy Dak Prescott back at quarterback.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Broncos and Cowboys – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

DENVER BRONCOS @ DALLAS COWBOYS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -9.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Broncos +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick by Denver in 2011 and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, was traded Monday to the Los Angeles Rams for a second-and a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The MVP of Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season, holds Denver franchise records for sacks in a season (18.5 in 2012) and in a career (110.5).

The Broncos also placed tight end Noah Fant, who has 37 catches for 320 yards and three touchdowns this season, on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

On the Dallas side, Prescott is expected to be a full go in practice Thursday after sitting out Sunday's 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings as Cooper Rush started at quarterback. Prescott injured his right calf on October 17th against the New England Patriots before Dallas' bye week.

"I think the Cowboys' win (over the Vikings) with Cooper Rush has jet-fueled that locker room," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "On the other side, trading Von Miller sends a really negative message to the Broncos."

Team Trends

The Broncos hold an 8-5 edge in the all-time series as Denver has won the past six matchups dating back to 1995.

Four of the past five games between the teams have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Since their 3-0 start, the Broncos are averaging only 16.2 points per game over their past five games (1-4).

The Broncos rank second in scoring defense (allowing 17.1 points per game) while the Cowboys rank third in scoring offense (32.1 PPG).

Dallas ranks first in overall offense (454.9 yards per game), second in rushing (152.0 YPG), third in passing (302.9 YPG) and scoring offense (32.1 points per game).

The Cowboys have won their past five home games, dating to last season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I would take the under here. Dallas with Cooper Rush is going to win a lot like they did last night. A couple of splash plays but then carried by their defensive and offensive lines. A lot of inside the 20s and you aren't going to get a lot of great plays.

"Remember, the more film on Rush, the more you can see his limitations or inadequacies. So Sunday night was a little bit of an element of surprise. Once you get some film, Vic Fangio can look at it and say, 'Listen, he can't throw up the boundary.'

"I think Dallas wins, but it'll be low-scoring and kind of inartistic."

PICK: UNDER 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

