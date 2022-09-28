National Football League
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Broncos-Raiders, pick
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Broncos-Raiders, pick

2 hours ago

The Las Vegas Raiders will take a four-game winning streak over the Denver Broncos into Sunday's AFC West Division showdown in Nevada.

The Raiders (0-3) own a 69-54-2 edge over the Broncos (2-1) in one of the NFL's most storied rivalries, which dates back to 1960. 

Can the Raiders get back in the win column?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Broncos-Raiders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Broncos @ Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -2.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Broncos +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Broncos are 1-9 straight up (SU) in their past 10 games against AFC West opponents.

Denver is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) in their past seven games.

The Broncos have hit the under in the over/under (O/U) nine times in their past 11 games against the Raiders.

The Raiders are 8-1 ATS in their past nine games against the Broncos.

Las Vegas has hit the under in the O/U the past five home games against the Broncos.

The Raiders have hit the over in the O/U 12 times in their past 18 home games.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Raiders stink, Josh McDaniels has already been called into a glass office by the team's owner, and the Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection has been sputtering since a strong opener.

Denver's defense has given up just 36 points in three games. So why has there been a flood of Raiders money all week, pushing this from -1.5 to -3?

The Raiders have won four straight against Denver, but none of those were with Josh McDaniels or against Russell Wilson.
Beware of betting on this ghastly Raiders' secondary and putrid offensive line. Vegas’ offensive line will get steamrolled by Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb, and Denver’s offense finally seems primed for a breakout game against a defense that let Ryan Tannehill average 9.1 yards per attempt last week.

I can see the Raiders emptying the tank here with a game in K.C. on deck and the possibility of an 0-5 start. The market’s moving against me, but I’ll side with the Broncos in this spot.

PICK: Broncos (+3 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

