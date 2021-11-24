NFL odds: How to bet Bears vs. Lions, point spread, more

National Football League
28 mins ago

One coach reportedly will lose his job this week and the other is on the hot seat as one of the NFL's grandest traditions continues when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Thursday's matchup between the 3-7 Bears and 0-9 Lions — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert's pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Bears -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Lions +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

It was reported Tuesday that Chicago will fire coach Matt Nagy after the game. 

Nagy, who was hired in 2018, has a 31-29 career record, including 0-2 in the playoffs. The Bears are in a five-game losing skid.

Lions first-year coach Dan Campbell is feeling the heat as well as Detroit is the lone NFL team without a win this season.

The Lions fired coach Matt Patricia two days after Detroit lost to the Houston Texans 41-25 in last season's Thanksgiving game.

The Bears announced Tuesday that veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback in place of rookie Justin Fields, who has a rib injury. Dalton is 48-for-73 passing (65.8 percent) for 471 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in 2016, reportedly is unlikely to play because of an oblique strain. Tim Boyle started in Goff's place in last week's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

"In this matchup, we get two struggling offenses and two backup quarterbacks," FOX Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich said. "All signs point to Andy Dalton starting under center for Chicago and Tim Boyle getting the call for Detroit. There aren't many playmakers in this game, and there isn't much hope for offensive fireworks."

Boyle was 15-for-23 passing (65.2 percent) for 77 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns against the Browns.

The Lions will play on Thanksgiving for the 82nd time, a tradition the team started in 1934. The Bears beat the Lions 19-16 in 1934, the first year Detroit played on Thanksgiving.

The Lions have a 37-42-2 record on Thanksgiving. Their last win on Thanksgiving was in 2016 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Team Trends

The Bears lead the all-time series 103-75-5.

The Bears have won six of the past seven games against the Lions.

The Bears are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in their past seven games against the Lions.

The Lions have hit the under in the over/under seven times in their past eight games.

The Lions are 3-1 in their past four games ATS.

The Lions are 3-14 ATS in their past 17 games during Week 12.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "Rather than sweat the entire game, I'll cut the second half out of the equation. Chicago is averaging a measly 7.1 points in the first half, while Detroit is even lower at 5.9. I'll bank on those numbers and avoid second-half adjustments and fourth-quarter desperation.

"I won't be stunned if this one is 7-6 at the break."

PICK: Bears-Lions first half under 20.5 points combined at FOX Bet

