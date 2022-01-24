National Football League NFL odds: How the 49ers' Super Bowl futures have moved this season 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

At the beginning of the NFL season, San Francisco's odds to win the Super Bowl were as short as 14-to-1. Those odds got as high as 80-to-1 by the halfway mark of the season. But the Niners hobbled their way into playoffs and defeated both the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers to earn a spot in the NFC Conference Championship.

At +450 , the Niners' current odds to win the big game are the shortest they've been all year, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his squad prepare to face off with the Los Angeles Rams in the conference title matchup.

Let's take a look at how the 49ers' Super Bowl futures have moved throughout the season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS' ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI AT FOX BET*

Preseason: +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Week 1: +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Week 2: +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Week 3: +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Week 4: +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Week 5: +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Week 6: +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Week 7: +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Week 8: +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Week 9: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Week 10: +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Week 11: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Week 12: +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Week 13: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Week 14: +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Week 15: +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Week 16: +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Week 17: +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 tota l )

Week 18: +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Super Wild Card Weekend: +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Divisional Round: +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Conference Championship: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

*Odds updated as of 1/24/2022

