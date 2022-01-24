National Football League
NFL odds: How the 49ers' Super Bowl futures have moved this season NFL odds: How the 49ers' Super Bowl futures have moved this season
National Football League

NFL odds: How the 49ers' Super Bowl futures have moved this season

4 hours ago

At the beginning of the NFL season, San Francisco's odds to win the Super Bowl were as short as 14-to-1. Those odds got as high as 80-to-1 by the halfway mark of the season. But the Niners hobbled their way into playoffs and defeated both the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers to earn a spot in the NFC Conference Championship.

At +450, the Niners' current odds to win the big game are the shortest they've been all year, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his squad prepare to face off with the Los Angeles Rams in the conference title matchup. 

Let's take a look at how the 49ers' Super Bowl futures have moved throughout the season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS' ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI AT FOX BET*

Preseason: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Week 1: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Week 2: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Week 3: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Week 4: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Week 5: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Week 6: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Week 7: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Week 8: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Week 9: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Week 10: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Week 11: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Week 12: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Week 13: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Week 14: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Week 15: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Week 16: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Week 17: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Week 18: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Super Wild Card Weekend: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Divisional Round: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Conference Championship: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

*Odds updated as of 1/24/2022

Do you like Deebo Samuel and San Francisco to run over the Rams on their way to the Super Bowl? If you are ready to lock in on the Niners to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles, get in on the betting action at FOX Bet!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!
 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
How Chiefs-Bills compares to NFL's greatest playoff games
National Football League

How Chiefs-Bills compares to NFL's greatest playoff games

1 hour ago
Why Kyle Shanahan's 49ers have dominated Sean McVay's Rams
National Football League

Why Kyle Shanahan's 49ers have dominated Sean McVay's Rams

1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers' mythical stature in jeopardy after loss to Niners
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' mythical stature in jeopardy after loss to Niners

2 hours ago
Tom Brady 'nearly pulled off the greatest comeback of his career'
National Football League

Tom Brady 'nearly pulled off the greatest comeback of his career'

3 hours ago
Super Bowl LVI: When, where, how to watch, halftime show and more
National Football League

Super Bowl LVI: When, where, how to watch, halftime show and more

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes