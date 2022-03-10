National Football League
NFL odds: Carson Wentz traded to Washington; latest MVP, Super Bowl odds

3 hours ago

The Carson Wentz era with the Indianapolis Colts is over.

Per reports, the Colts sent the signal-caller to the Washington Commanders on Wednesday.

The news did have an impact on the betting lines, shifting Wentz's MVP odds and the conference and Super Bowl futures for the newly-named Commanders.

In the Wentz-to-Washington deal, the Commanders get the QB along with a second-round pick in 2022. The Colts get a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick and a conditional 2023 third-round pick.

Washington's odds to win the NFC East shortened from +550 to +475 at FOX Bet. Odds to take down the entire NFC dropped from +2500 to +2200. And the franchise's odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2023 went from +6000 to +5000 after the Wentz trade news. While those are long odds, you never know which team might make a splash in the NFC East.

And if you're in the market to throw some cash at next season's MVP, Wentz's stock did move. FOX Bet shrunk Wentz's odds to take home the League's top individual honor from +6600 to +5500

During the 2021 season, Wentz passed for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns. His quarterback rating of 54.7 was ranked ninth in the league. With Carson leading the Colts, they finished the year with a winning 9-8 record. Unfortunately, it was not enough for Indianapolis to make the playoffs in a competitive AFC.

From a gambling perspective, betting on the one-time Eagle has not been profitable. Wentz is 42-43 against the spread (ATS) and 44-40-1 straight up (SU) as a starter in the regular season. The quarterback is also 0-1 ATS and 0-1 SU as a starter in the playoffs.

