Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson reminds everyone he's still the ultimate weapon

Lamar Jackson reminded NFL observers of his otherworldly playmaking ability when he took over the game in the Ravens' 35-10 rout of the Bills in Week 4. The reigning league MVP remains one of one at the quarterback position.

Jackson completed 72% of his passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 54 yards and a score. And we got a good look at what Jackson and running back Derrick Henry can do as a tandem operating at full capacity, with the bruising running back totaling 199 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson ranks No. 9 in the NFL with a 102.3 passer rating. He's also No. 9 in rushing with 308 yards.

"He's the best weapon in football," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said about his quarterback.

Jackson made a move in the MVP odds this week, jumping from +1500 to +800, matching another big mover in Sam Darnold.

Let's take a look at my top five heading into Week 5.

1. Sam Darnold, Vikings

Current MVP Odds: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

The quarterback of one of the two remaining undefeated teams continues to play at a surprisingly elite level. He threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

The play-action game remains Darnold's friend in Kevin O'Connell's scheme. According to Next Gen Stats, Darnold is averaging a league-best 12.8 yards per attempt in play-action. He also leads the league with 11 passing touchdowns and a 118.9 passer rating through four games.

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Current MVP Odds: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

One reason for Jackson's early success is Baltimore's offensive line has done a nice job of protecting him. He has been sacked just four times, and according to Next Gen Stats, he has been pressured at the lowest rate of his career this season (25.6%).

The clean pockets have led to Jackson taking better care of the football, with just one interception through four games.

Is Lamar Jackson underappreciated?

3. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Current MVP Odds: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Just another top-notch performance from Mayfield last weekend. He threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's rout of the Philadelphia Eagles, earning Mayfield the Tom Brady LFG Player of the Game honor.

Mayfield and the Bucs have had success when he gets the ball out quickly. According to Next Gen Stats, he has the second-most completions (58), most yards (532) and most touchdowns (5) on quick passes this season (2.5 seconds or less) — all without throwing an interception on those passes.

4. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Current MVP Odds: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Kansas City is undefeated, but Mahomes has yet to have that dominant performance we've come to expect from the best player in football. He also has turned the ball over, with at least one interception in his first four games.

His five interceptions are the third-most in the league and the most he's ever thrown in the first four games of a season. And with Kansas City's top target Rashee Rice out for an extended period due to a knee injury, Mahomes will have to continue to grind out wins.

5. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Current MVP Odds: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

I'm looking at Allen's so-so performance against the Ravens as a minor hiccup in what's expected to be an MVP-worthy season for Buffalo's do-everything QB. The Bills averaged just 4.1 yards per play in a humbling loss at Baltimore.

This week, however, Allen faces another tough game on the road against a stingy Houston Texans defense. He might need to make more plays like this one.

Honorable mention: C.J. Stroud, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Brock Purdy, Jayden Daniels

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

