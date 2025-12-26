NFL Injury Report Week 17: Jalen Carter, Sauce Gardner Making Returns

Week 17 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

Key offensive weapons such as Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson and 49ers tight end George Kittle are trying to play through injury. Defensive stalwarts such as the Eagles' Jalen Carter and the Colts' Sauce Gardner will make their returns.

Here's who's in and who's out in Week 17.

QB Josh Allen (Bills)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Full

Injury: Foot

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Allen will play in the Bills' Week 17 game against the Eagles. He sustained a foot injury in Buffalo's win over the Browns last week, but won't miss any time. With their superstar quarterback in the lineup, the Bills (11-4) will look to close the gap on the Patriots (12-3) in the AFC East.

RB TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Full

Injury: Concussion

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Henderson sustained a concussion in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Ravens on Sunday night. He missed the remainder of that game after getting hurt, but won't miss any more time as he progressed through the NFL's protocol, and was cleared to play. The Patriots can clinch the AFC East with a victory over the Jets and Bills loss to the Eagles.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Cardinals)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Limited

Injury: Heel

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Harrison will play in the Cardinals' Week 17 game against the Bengals. He returned to the lineup last week after missing two games with a heel injury, but he's seemingly still hampered by it as he practiced in limited fashion throughout the week.

TE Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns)

Practice schedule: Full-Full-Limited

Injury: Groin

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Fannin plans to play in the Browns' Week 17 game against the Steelers after sustaining a groin injury during Friday's practice. It's unfortunate timing for the tight end who broke the franchise record for most receptions by a rookie in Week 16. He has 70 catches for 710 yards and five touchdowns in his first NFL season. He'll tough it out on Sunday.

DL Jalen Carter (Eagles)

Practice schedule: Full-Full-Full

Injury: Shoulder

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Carter will return to the lineup for the Eagles' Week 17 game against the Bills. He's missed the last three games with a shoulder injury, and in that time, Philadelphia went 1-2. With their star defensive lineman back in the lineup, the Eagles will look to push for the NFC's two-seed with a win over the Bills. The Eagles also need a loss from the Bears in their game against the 49ers. Having Carter back will certainly help them achieve that first step.

CB Sauce Gardner (Colts)

Practice schedule: DNP-Limited-Full

Injury: Calf

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Gardner will play for in the Colts' Week 17 game against the Jaguars. He sustained a calf injury in Week 13, and missed three games, two of which Indianapolis has lost. The Colts traded two future first-round draft picks for Gardner at the NFL's trade deadline, and now he can help them make one last push for the playoffs. Indianapolis needs to beat Jacksonville, and the Chargers need to beat the Texans to keep its playoff hopes alive.

DL DeForest Buckner (Colts)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Neck

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

DeForest Buckner will miss the Colts' Week 17 game against the Jaguars, and will miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve. Buckner was out five games with this same neck injury, and returned for Week 16 and reaggravated it. So while the Colts will get Gardner back in a must-win game, they'll lose their best defensive lineman, in Buckner.

TE George Kittle (49ers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Kittle will be a game-time decision for the 49ers' game against the Bears on Sunday night. He sustained an ankle injury in the 49ers' Monday night game against the Colts last week. While San Francisco has clinched a playoff spot, it can still earn the top-seed in the NFC if it wins its final two games against the Bears and the Seahawks. Therefore, Kittle may push to play, and help his team earn a week off down the line.

WR Luther Burden III (Bears)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limted-Full

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Burden will play in the Bears' game against the 49ers on Sunday night. The rookie wide receiver missed their game against the Packers last week with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 15. Now that he's back, he'll play a major role as lead pass-catcher Rome Odunze will miss his fourth straight game.