NFL DFS Week 9: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

Welcome back to our Daily Fantasy Football picks.

On FanDuel, you’ll have $60,000 to fill out your lineup, with each player assigned a salary based on factors such as recent performance, matchup and expected production. The goal is to find the right mix of stars and value plays while staying under the cap.

Here are our favorite DFS plays for Week 9’s main Sunday slate.

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Quarterback

The Cowboys have been a massive disappointment so far, but not because of Dak Prescott. Prescott has been great, throwing for the fifth most passing yards and the ninth most touchdowns.

He gets a great matchup this week against a Colts' defense that allows the fifth-highest passer rating (102.6), third-most yards per completion (12.84) and sixth-most yards per attempt (7.87) in the NFL. Indianapolis has just two interceptions, tied for the second-fewest, while allowing 14 passing touchdowns in eight games and eight completions of 40-plus yards, tied for the second-most in the league.

Running Back

We are going to stack this Cowboys-Colts matchup, as it has the highest Over/Under total on the main slate.

Jonathan Taylor is coming off just 23 rushing yards against the Jaguars’ top-ranked rushing defense, but this is an entirely different matchup. The Cowboys rank last in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 152.8 yards per game, and second-worst in yards per carry allowed (5.03). They have also allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, tied for the fourth-most in the league.

Just last week against the Cardinals, Dallas gave up 202 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, an average of 7.48 yards per attempt. Tyler Allgeier led the way with 147 yards and a score on just 11 carries.

To balance out Prescott and Taylor’s high salaries, we can go to Devin Singletary at $5,200. With Tyrone Tracy on injured reserve and Cam Skattebo doubtful, Singletary could be the main guy in the Giants’ backfield. Even if Skattebo plays, Singletary should still get a solid workload.

He is coming off 41 rushing yards, including a game-winning 30-yard touchdown against the Texans, and gets another favorable matchup against an Eagles run defense that ranks 28th in the NFL.

Wide Receiver

We're going to stack Prescott with CeeDee Lamb in this dream matchup against the Colts.

Lamb leads the NFL with 92 targets (11.5 per game), ranks third in receptions (60) and receiving yards (709), and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns (6).

The Colts have allowed eight completions of 40-plus yards, tied for the second-most in the NFL, and give up 13.91 yards per catch to opposing wide receivers.

At a low price, we like KC Concepcion this week.

Concepcion ranks second among NFL rookies in receptions (33) and yards after the catch (182), and third in targets (49).

He gets a matchup against a Saints secondary that allows the 10th-most net passing yards per game (233.3) and the ninth-highest completion percentage (66.1%).

Opposing wide receivers are averaging 143.6 receiving yards per game and 13.58 yards per reception against the Saints this season.

Tight End

It's worth paying up for George Kittle this week at $6,700.

He is coming off an eight-catch, 88-yard game, and the 49ers continue to be without key offensive pieces.

Las Vegas has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, tied for the second-most in the NFL, and 55 receptions, the second-most. Tight ends have caught 79.7% of their 69 targets against the Raiders.

This could be a smash spot.

Defense

Panthers $3,500

We're punting defense once again, and we love the Panthers at $3,500. Prior to last week, Denver's offense had struggled throughout the year, especially on the road. The Broncos rank 30th in total offense (273.0 yards per game) and 22nd in scoring (21.5 points per game).

Bet on Carolina to force some turnovers and keep Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense in check.