2024 NFL salary cap announced at record $255.4 million upcoming season
The NFL announced Friday that the 2024 salary cap will be $255.4 million per club, along with an additional $74 million per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players.
The figure, which marks an unprecedented $30-plus million rise over last season's cap ($224.8 million), is "partially the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by the clubs and deferred by the players during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as significant new media deals coinciding with recent regular season and playoff expansion," the league said.
The NFL's decision to increase the salary cap occurs before next week's NFL Scouting Combine and will likely impact each teams' offseason plans before free agency opens on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.
This is a developing story.
