National Football League
2024 NFL salary cap announced at record $255.4 million upcoming season
National Football League

2024 NFL salary cap announced at record $255.4 million upcoming season

Updated Feb. 23, 2024 3:32 p.m. ET

The NFL announced Friday that the 2024 salary cap will be $255.4 million per club, along with an additional $74 million per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players.

The figure, which marks an unprecedented $30-plus million rise over last season's cap ($224.8 million), is "partially the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by the clubs and deferred by the players during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as significant new media deals coinciding with recent regular season and playoff expansion," the league said.

The NFL's decision to increase the salary cap occurs before next week's NFL Scouting Combine and will likely impact each teams' offseason plans before free agency opens on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story. 

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Derrick Henry next team odds: Ravens favored to land running back

Derrick Henry next team odds: Ravens favored to land running back

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes