National Football League 2024 NFL salary cap announced at record $255.4 million upcoming season Updated Feb. 23, 2024 3:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL announced Friday that the 2024 salary cap will be $255.4 million per club, along with an additional $74 million per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players.

The figure, which marks an unprecedented $30-plus million rise over last season's cap ($224.8 million), is "partially the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by the clubs and deferred by the players during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as significant new media deals coinciding with recent regular season and playoff expansion," the league said.

The NFL's decision to increase the salary cap occurs before next week's NFL Scouting Combine and will likely impact each teams' offseason plans before free agency opens on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more