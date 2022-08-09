National Football League
NFL: Aaron Rodgers' ayahuasca trip didn’t violate drug policy

1 hour ago

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ use of the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during an offseason retreat isn’t considered a violation of the NFL’s drug policy.

Rodgers discussed on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast" last week how he went on an ayahuasca retreat to Peru in 2020, before the third of his four MVP seasons. Ayahuasca is defined as a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday that it wouldn’t have triggered a positive test result on either the substance abuse or performance-enhancing substance policies collectively bargained by the NFL and its players’ association.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported McCarthy’s comment.

Rodgers said on the podcast that the retreat gave him "a deep and meaningful appreciation for life" and added that "I came back and knew I was never going to be the same." Rodgers said he believed the experience helped pave the way for his success that year.

Rodgers has certainly been on a tear since 2020, and collected his second straight MVP last season after tossing 4,115 yards and 37 TD to just four INT.

Aaron Rodgers has 4th best odds to win 3rd straight MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Aaron Rodgers has 4th best odds to win 3rd straight MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST
FOX Bet odds show Rodgers tied at 4th for the MVP award, behind Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, and alongside Justin Herbert. Greg Jennings and Nick Wright decide how likely it is that Rodgers will three-peat his MVP win.

Reporting by the Associated Press

