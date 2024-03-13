National Football League NFC North Division odds: Lions favored to make franchise history Published Mar. 13, 2024 12:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The reigning NFC North champion Detroit Lions are favored to claim the division title at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season.

This past year, Detroit won its first conference title since 1993 and is now looking to repeat as division champions for the first time in franchise history.

The Lions and Packers both went 4-2 in the division last season, splitting their two matchups. Detroit won the tiebreaker via overall record.

Let's take a look at the current oddsboard at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFC NORTH DIVISION WINNER ODDS: *

Detroit Lions: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Green Bay Packers: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Chicago Bears: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

* odds as of 3/13/24

Let's take a look at the key points to know regarding each NFC North squad next season.

DETROIT LIONS

2023-24 division finish: 1st (4-2)

Bottom line: Last season was the season of "It's been forever" for the Lions. They won their fourth division title in franchise history — the division has been around since 1967 — and made it to their first NFC Championship Game since 1991. Detroit has never won the division two years in a row, and the odds suggest it will have some stiff competition, going up against a rising Packers team and a Bears squad that figures to bring in Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in April's draft.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

2023-24 division finish: 2nd (4-2)

Bottom line: Green Bay won six of its last eight regular-season games last year, before blasting the Cowboys in the wild-card round and nearly knocking off the mighty 49ers in the divisional round, which has its stock at an all-time high entering next season. Jordan Love's ascension figures to be the key to the Packers' success, and in their last matchup with Detroit, Love torched the Lions on their home field. Green Bay also brought in former first-team All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs via free agency.

CHICAGO BEARS

2023-24 division finish: 4th (2-4)

Bottom line: Simply put, Chicago is expected to draft the next Patrick Mahomes come April, and its success will hinge on if Williams is indeed that. Still, even Mahomes wasn't Mahomes from the start. New reports suggest that the Bears could keep Justin Fields and draft Williams. Is it possible Fields could be Williams' Alex Smith? Regardless, until their quarterback situation is figured out, it will be difficult to get a read on what the Bears could be.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2023-24 division finish: 3rd (2-4)

Bottom line: The Vikings will have to semi start over at quarterback, with Kirk Cousins bouncing to Atlanta in free agency. Their response so far has been to sign Sam Darnold to a one-year deal. Will the Vikings draft a QB with the 11th pick? Will they move up and attempt to get Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels near the top of the draft? What Minnesota does under center — as is the case with all NFL teams — will essentially determine its success this upcoming season.

