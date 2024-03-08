National Football League NFC East Division odds: Cowboys edge Eagles as early favorites Published Mar. 8, 2024 10:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys have edged out the Philadelphia Eagles as the betting favorites to win the NFL’s NFC East division for the 2024-25 season … for now.

Since the 2020-21 season, the two teams have traded the division title with each other, with the Cowboys most recently winning it in 2023-24.

Will the Cowboys make it back-to-back, or will the Eagles help continue the recent trend?

The Cowboys were 5-1 in the division in 2023, with their only loss coming against the Eagles.

Philadelphia was 4-2 in the division, with losses to the Cowboys and the Giants.

Let's take a look at the current oddsboard at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFC EAST DIVISION WINNER ODDS: *

Dallas Cowboys: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Philadelphia Eagles: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Washington Commanders: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

New York Giants: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

* odds as of 3/7/24

The Eagles will need to find an answer at center, with Pro-Bowl center Jason Kelce announcing his retirement this week.

Similarly, the Cowboys will need to find a replacement for veteran left tackle Tyron Smith, who is expected to leave the Cowboys in free agency.

With both teams potentially seeing roster changes, let's take a look at the key points to know regarding each NFC East squad next season.

DALLAS COWBOYS

2023-24 division finish: 1st (5-1)

Bottom line: The division crown figures to be a two-team race between Dallas and Philly, and Dak Prescott is coming off of one of his best regular seasons as a pro. Consider this: Prescott is 4-1 in his last five starts against the Eagles, throwing for 1,525 total yards, 16 touchdowns and just one interception. And when the Eagles last won the division in 2022, Prescott missed the first of their two division showdowns, a 26-17 home victory for Philadelphia. Essentially, the division could rest on the shoulders of the Dallas QB.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

2023-24 division finish: 2nd (4-2)

Bottom line: Philly stormed out to a 3-0 start in the division last year, before going 1-2 down the stretch, including a 27-10 loss to the Giants in the regular-season finale. It was a sign of the times for the Eagles, who started the season 10-1 overall before losing five of their last six and getting bounced by the Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. How will the Eagles bounce back from their disappointing finish?

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

2023-24 division finish: 4th (0-6)

Bottom line: The Commanders have a new coach — the Cowboys' most recent defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn. How big of a blow will it be to Dallas losing their defensive mastermind? Washington also has the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and conventional wisdom says they will start over at quarterback, likely selecting Drake Maye out of North Carolina. It's a new day in Washington, which will likely be the wild card team in the division title race.

NEW YORK GIANTS

2023-24 division finish: 3rd (3-3)

Bottom line: It appears New York could be on the cusp of losing star running back Saquon Barkley, who it decided not to franchise tag. Who will replace him in the backfield? And is the plan to roll out Daniel Jones under center once again? Jones missed the final eight games of the season with a torn ACL, and New York turned to both Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor at QB. Despite being dominated by the Cowboys, New York did earn a win over Philly last season, and finished just one game behind the Eagles for second in the division.

