National Football League
Jets Release Le'Veon Bell

49 mins ago

The New York Jets released running back Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday night.

Bell signed a four-year, $54 million deal with the Jets in 2019 after holding out for the entirety of the 2018 season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in hopes of securing a long-term contract.

A little more than a year into the deal, the Jets seemingly have buyer's remorse, choosing to release the former All-Pro running back after rumors began to swirl he was on the trading block.

Bell, once one of the top dual-threat running backs in the NFL, has found it to be tough sledding with the Jets, with his production falling off of a cliff since suiting up in New York.

He reacted to the news on Twitter after it was announced on Tuesday evening.

Last season, Bell recorded career-lows in rushing yards (789), yards per carry (3.2), and rushing touchdowns (three).

So far this season, he has only tallied 74 rushing yards in just two games played.

The Jets have now seen two former offensive and defensive Pro Bowlers be traded or released in the span of a few months, after the team traded All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks on July 25.

With Bell now entering free agency, it will be interesting to see if he can recapture the magic that made him one of the NFL's best players before signing with the Jets.

