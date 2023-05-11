National Football League
New York Jets 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
Published May. 11, 2023 9:09 p.m. ET
Henry McKenna
Henry McKenna
AFC East Reporter

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Jets will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sept. 11) — vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sept. 17) — at Dallas Cowboys: L

Week 3 (Sept. 24) — vs. New England Patriots: W

Week 4 (Oct. 1) — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.: L 

Week 5 (Oct. 8) — at Denver Broncos: W

Week 6 (Oct. 15) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles: L

Week 7 — Bye

Week 8 (Oct. 29) — at Giants: W

Week 9 (Nov. 6) — vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Nov. 12) — at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Nov. 19) — at Buffalo Bills: L

Week 12 (Nov. 24) — vs. Miami Dolphins, 3 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Dec. 3) — vs. Atlanta Falcons: W

Week 14 (Dec. 10) — vs. Houston Texans: W

Week 15 (Dec. 17) — at Miami Dolphins: L

Week 16 (Dec. 24) — vs. Washington Commanders: W

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 18 (Jan. 6) — at New England Patriots: L

Final record: 11-6

The New York Jets may have all the pieces in place, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but it’s an absolutely brutal year to play in their division. Josh Allen is going to push them in Buffalo. Tyreek Hill and company are going to push the Jets when they travel to Miami. And of course, Bill Belichick has a tendency of beating New York. Rodgers, however, will keep them in legitimate contention in 2023. They will win the games they’re supposed to win, which is more than you can usually say for the Jets.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @McKennAnalysis.

