National Football League
Saints GM Addresses Criticism From Team Owner: 'It’s Not Good Enough Yet'
National Football League

Saints GM Addresses Criticism From Team Owner: 'It’s Not Good Enough Yet'

Published Oct. 21, 2026 11:48 a.m. ET

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday he understands the recent criticism from owner Gayle Benson but asked for patience with what he called a "young developing team."

Benson, in comments before the Saints (2-4) beat the New York Giants last Sunday, said Loomis and his staff are responsible for "building a roster capable of sustained success."

The Saints, who haven't been to the playoffs since the 2020 season, practiced in Versailles outside Paris ahead of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I understood where she’s coming from and I think every once in a while we all need to be a little uncomfortable — that’s OK," Loomis said at a news conference dominated by questions about Benson's criticism.

Newly named head coach Kellen Moore of the New Orleans Saints poses with executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis and owner Gayle Benson during a introductory press conference at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Feb. 2025. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

Loomis said that yes, he does feel like the Saints are capable of success but that they haven't consistently shown that.

"We haven’t done that yet, have we? This is an outcome-based sport, and it’s not good enough yet," he said.

When the team was 1-4, Benson said she would "not accept this level of performance."

She said: "Kellen Moore and his coaches are responsible for preparing our players to perform. Mickey Loomis and our football staff are responsible for building a roster capable of sustained success. The players are responsible for their preparation and execution. I am responsible for holding this organization accountable."

The 38-year-old Moore, in his second season as Saints coach, addressed the comments last week: "Mrs. B’s great. We all want better results, and that’s how this business is."

The Saints then went out to New York and beat the Giants 34-27 before boarding a flight to Paris.

"We’re a young team — young developing team and we have to recognize that," Loomis said Wednesday at the training facility of Versailles soccer club. "I recognize that. We’ve got a young coach, 22 games into his career, and that’s where we’re at."

Loomis was asked about benchmarks for this season.

"It’s a little more subjective, it’s not all objective," he said. "It has a lot to do with young players and how they develop, how they perform, how they improve. There’s a variety of things, but I'd rather not get into the specifics of that."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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