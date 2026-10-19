NFL Week 6 All-Stars: Welcome Back From The Bye, Kenneth Walker; Hello, Titans!

Our Week 6 All-Stars might be the most random list of players we'll have in our weekly All-Star series this season.

Three pass-catchers made our All-Star team this week despite losing efforts. The AFC South, widely viewed as one of the NFL's worst divisions, has plenty of representation on this week's All-Star team as well, with three Tennessee Titans players making the cut following their first win of the season. The battle for the spot at quarterback was also between a pair of AFC South rivals.

However, we have one player who has remained a mainstay on this list: Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III. For the fourth time this season, Walker has been named one of our weekly All-Stars as he continues to dominate in his first year in Kansas City. Can he make it onto the roster again when he faces his former team next week?

We won't know that answer until next Tuesday. So, let's take a deeper dive into our Week 6 All-Stars.

The top two choices were both in London, and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had four touchdown passes to C.J. Stroud's three. But the Houston Texans flew home with the win, so he gets the nod. Stroud threw for 312 yards, including 34 on three passes to newly acquired Marvin Harrison.

New England Patriots star Drake Maye threw for three touchdowns, but he earned this spot two weeks in a row, and he was against the New York Jets. Houston, meanwhile, has won two straight after an 0-4 start, so the head-to-head tiebreaker is huge as it tries to catch up to Jacksonville.

Kenneth Walker is a regular on here, and he was an easy call, rushing for 128 yards and two scores in the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He already had his bye week and still leads the NFL in rushing. He's now on pace for 2,261 yards, putting him on track to set the NFL's single-season record.

We could have gone with Buffalo Bills star James Cook for the second spot, but Chuba Hubbard stepped up for the Carolina Panthers, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Hubbard went all of last year without a 100-yard game, but now has gotten 120-plus in two straight weeks.

It was a rough week for wide receivers, with many of the best performances coming in losses and barely any with more than one touchdown. Malik Nabers got most of his yards in that bonkers fourth quarter when J.J. McCarthy threw for 243 yards, but he finished with 12 receptions for 165 yards in a monster game as the New York Giants nearly pulled off a wild comeback against the New Orleans Saints.

Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on here all the time, so 134 yards and zero touchdowns won't make the cut this week. Instead, we'll give another losing-effort nod to Tre Tucker, who had 97 yards and two touchdowns as the Las Vegas Raiders tried to rally against Buffalo.

I shamelessly crowdsourced this, posting a poll on X with four compelling candidates, and Isaiah Likely's 99 yards and a touchdown in a loss won handily. This continues to be the Year of the Tight End, so you have two-touchdown days by Carolina's Tommy Tremble, Atlanta Falcons standout Kyle Pitts and Houston Texans veteran Foster Moreau. We also strongly considered Colston Loveland going for 65 and a score in the Chicago Bears' win.

This is another week where we could do our version of 12 personnel and recognize two tight ends at the expense of a second receiver.

OL: New Orleans Saints

A bit of a surprise here, but New Orleans gave up zero sacks and only two tackles for loss in 68 snaps against a vaunted Giants defensive front. The Saints also paved the way for 175 rushing yards on 38 carries, so props to the starting five (l-r) of Asim Richards, David Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz and Taliese Fuaga. They actually played eight OLs, with rookie Jeremiah Wright playing more snaps than Ruiz (knee injury) and two other backups getting in late.

Seven teams gave up no sacks, so tough competition this week.

Light week for the defensive front, and really, how often do we get to put the Titans on here? Jeffery Simmons had two sacks, a forced fumble and recovery and six total tackles in the Titans' win over the Colts. Nick Herbig got his first two sacks of 2026, part of a five-sack day for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Had the Bucs won, we could have gone with defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson, who has two picks this year after totaling one in his NFL career before this season.

The Cleveland Browns are validating themselves with every win, and a division victory over the Baltimore Ravens was very defense-driven. Carson Schwesinger had 13 tackles and a forced fumble, and that forced fumble came off a Derrick Henry carry in the fourth quarter. That set up the tying touchdown.

Schwesinger's top five in the league in tackles in his second season and already a core leader on a Browns' defense that's ninth in points allowed. We could have also gone with Denver's Alex Singleton, at the heart of the Broncos' big win against the Seahawks.

If I were really a company man, I'd have pulled off a rare double with the Bears' Kyler Gordon and the Steelers' Jalen Ramsey, then had the graphic show FOX mainstay Gordon Ramsay. I think the different spelling scared me off, though. But Gordon had three sacks and two forced fumbles in 17 snaps, while Ramsey had two sacks, including one on the final play in overtime.

However, we'll give this spot this week to Travis Hunter, who did something that hasn't been done in a game since 2002. Hunter had an interception and a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter in the Jaguars' London loss to the Texans, becoming the first player to do that in a game since Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins.

Wait, more Titans? I can't stop watching the blocked punt that keyed the Titans' first victory of 2026. Chestnut pushed Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens (that's Simone Biles' husband) backwards so completely that Owens blocked the punt by Rigoberto Sanchez, and Oladejo picked up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown and their first lead in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee was down 13-0 at one point and won despite just 186 yards of total offense, the second-fewest in 92 wins across the NFL this season.